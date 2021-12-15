You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Disney World: Small Fire Breaks Out Near Magic Kingdom’s Cinderella Castle; Confused Guests Tweet, Post Videos

Disney World
Disney World via Twitter

A small fire broke out tonight near Cinderella Castle at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom in Orlando. That, according to local media reports and videos posted to social media. A park source says the fire was quickly put out with fire extinguishers.

Firefighters were called at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, reported the Orlando Sentinel. The paper said the source of the flames was originally described as “an electrical fire on a junction box outside the castle.” Upon arrival, firefighters “saw a tree on fire next to the structure.” The outlet further reported that a group of guests were led away from the emergency response.

The Reedy Creek Firefighters, which was reportedly the responding entity, tweeted the following statement:

“Tonight Reedy Creek Firefighters quickly responded to an incident at the Magic Kingdom. Fire was quickly extinguished by the units on scene. No major damage reported. Thank you for crews on shift for their professionalism!”

