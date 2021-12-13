New Regency & Disney Renew Multi-Year Distribution Deal

New Regency, which was housed at 20th Century Fox before being absorbed into Disney in 2019 via the big studio merger, has re-upped a long-term global theatrical distribution deal with the Burbank studio.

Disney will continue to market and release New Regency’s new theatrical releases across most formats. The first new project to be released under the extended agreement will be the untitled original film from David O. Russell that is in post-production and stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Robert De Niro, Mike Myers, Chris Rock, Rami Malek, Anya Taylor Joy, Michael Shannon and more.

Yariv Milchan, New Regency’s Chairman and CEO, stated: “The whole team at Disney is fantastic, and we couldn’t be happier to have them as our partners. This is the perfect home for our movies, and we look forward to continuing this successful relationship.”

Added Justin Connolly, President of Platform Distribution at Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution: “We’re incredibly pleased to extend our long-standing and highly regarded relationship with New Regency to market and distribute their films. We look forward to bringing their entertaining slate to audiences around the world for many more years to come.”

20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures have a huge, successful history with New Regency including the $900M-grossing Bohemian Rhapsody; 2016’s The Revenant, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and directed and co-written by renowned filmmaker and Academy Award winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu; and Searchlight’s back to-back Best Picture Oscar-winning 12 Years a Slave in 2014, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Birdman in 2015, starring Michael Keaton.

Other titles released under New Regency’s deal include David Fincher’s Gone Girl, starring Ben Affleck and Rosamund Pike; Mr. & Mrs. Smith, starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie; and Fight Club, starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton also directed by Fincher.