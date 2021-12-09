Disney CEO Bob Iger Does The Weather Report On Local ABC Station

Leslie Lopez and Bob Iger do the weather on ABC7

Retiring Disney CEO Bob Iger knows how to pick his moments.

It’d been 48 years since the onetime weatherman had presented a forecast to viewers but, before stepping down from his post at the end of this month, Iger gave it a go again this morning on KABC in Los Angeles. His timing was great, because today L.A. actually had weather.

“There is light rain falling across the Southland this morning, expected to get just a little bit heavier as the jay — day — progresses,” said a slightly jittery Iger as he co-hosted the segment with meteorologist Leslie Lopez. “This is just a prelude to a big storm that should be coming through the southland Monday and into Tuesday morning.”

As he continued into the extended forecast, Iger got a little more conversational.

Related Story Disney Board Member Susan Arnold To Succeed Bob Iger As Chairman Upon His Exit From Company

“Very nippy on Saturday morning by the way. Sixty-two degrees in the Los Angeles area,” he said. “The beaches — near where I live — Ooh, 46 degrees on Saturday morning. That’s when I bike ride. I think I’m going to have to watch out for some early-morning frost!”

Video of the Disney CEO’s weathercast is hard to find online, but there’s a rough version here.

And here is Iger’s tweet about the appearance:

Decided to try out being a weatherman again, with KABC’s #lesliesykes and @abc7leslielopez. Totally fun! pic.twitter.com/JqRqC7n0Qe — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) December 9, 2021

“You did great!” Lopez and anchor Leslie Sykes shouted together when he was done.

Turns out he appreciates their work, as well.

“I get up about 4:15 in the morning and one of the first things I do in the morning is turn this show on. So you’re my first news and my best news for the day,” he told the duo. “My name’s not Leslie, but I still feel comfortable [here],” Iger, now 70, said.

“By the way, I started as a weatherman [at ABC] when I was 23 years old,” he told Lopez generously. “So the possibility exists that you could become the CEO of The Walt Disney Company.”