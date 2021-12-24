Skip to main content
Peter Bart: 'Spider-Man' Highs Spurred By Younger Cinemagoers, But What To Do About Faltering Grownup Fare?

Director Paul Feig Calls Out Sony For Omission Of 2016 ‘Ghostbusters’ From “Ultimate” Box Set

Columbia Pictures

A very diplomatic-sounding Paul Feig called out Sony & Columbia Pictures over an omission in the studio’s forthcoming “Ultimate Collection” of Ghostbusters movies.

What’s missing? While the eight(!) disc boxed set includes the original Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters II and this year’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife, it does not include the Feig-directed Ghostbusters from 2016, starring Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon.

In his tweet, addressed to @SonyPictures, Feig wrote: “I know this must be a mistake. We do have a lot of fans and Bill, Dan and Ernie were in it and it won the Kids Choice Award for Best Feature Film the year it came out. So, I guess this was just an oversight?”

Adding to the oddity of the situation is that Feig’s film was included along with the first two pictures in a 2016 box set, which is still for sale on Amazon.

Deadline reached out to Sony Pictures for comment, but did not hear back.

