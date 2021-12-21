The ‘Squid Game’ and ‘Lupin’ Effect: 50% Of European Netflix And Amazon Viewing Could Be To Non-English Shows By 2030

At least half of European Netflix and Amazon Prime subs’ viewing time could be spent watching non-English language content by 2030, according to leading analytics firm Digital-i.

The firm’s latest report raised fears of a “devaluation of U.S. and UK productions” if the trend continues moving at this swift pace, having more-than doubled since 2019.

Using its newly-developed SoDa streamer measurement system, Digital-i found that viewers from the major European territories spent 22% of their time watching non-English language content in October 2021 compared with 10% two years prior. Across the same period, the percentage of non-English language shows in Netflix’s catalogue increased from 25% to 31%. Viewing to Amazon’s non-English shows doubled to 16% over the period, while its catalogue increased from 19% to 25%.

October 2021 saw Squid Game dominating but French drama Lupin (pictured) and older but nonetheless popular offerings such as Money Heist and Dark were also flagged as driving the change.

At the current pace, Digital-i predicted that 50% of European Netflix and Amazon viewing will be to non-English language content by 2030.

Under new EU rules, which came into force two years ago, streaming services have to dedicate at least 30% of their on-demand catalogues to local content. Digital-i’s analysis of the streamer’s back catalogues didn’t include shows that weren’t watched during the time period.

“As more major U.S. studios roll out their streaming offerings across the globe, it is paramount to understand the type of content that attracts global audiences,” said the report. “As viewers spend more time watching non-English language content, can we expect Hollywood and other English-speaking production powerhouses to. begin to lose their dominance when it comes to the global market for content.”