‘Diary Of A Future President’ Canceled After Two Seasons By Disney Plus

Disney+’s Diary of a Future President has come to an end. The streaming service has canceled the series after two seasons. Series creator Ilana Peña revealed the news Monday on Twitter.

“Just found out that [“Diary of a Future President”] is not moving forward with a season 3 at Disney+,” Peña wrote. “Of course, we would love to continue telling this story, but I am filled with so much gratitude for the 2 seasons that we did get to make.”

She then went on to thank cast and crew. Her full statement is below.

The coming-of-age series, loosely based on the life of creator and executive producer Ilana Peña, followed Elena’s adventures as she navigates the ups and downs of middle school on her journey to become the future president of the United States. Viewers also get an inside look at the young Miamians home life alongside her mom Gabi (Selenis Leyva), a busy attorney with a budding office romance (Michael Weaver), and her older brother Bobby (Charlie Bushnell), who is coming to terms with his sexuality.

On My Block‘s Jessica Marie Garcia also starred as Gabi’s work colleague Camila.

The series hailed from exec producer Gina Rodriguez, Peña, CBS Television Studios and I Can and I Will Productions.

