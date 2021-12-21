‘Dexter: New Blood’ Hits Season High Ratings, Premiere’s Viewership Rises To 8.2 Million

The latest, seventh episode of Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood drew a season best 2.34 million total viewers across all platforms on Sunday, Dec. 19. That was the biggest total Sunday audience for a Showtime series telecast since the Shameless Season 8 premiere Nov.5, 2017 (2.4 million)

Dexter: New Blood already has become Showtime’s biggest series debut ever on streaming in premiere week viewership, shattering all Showtime OTT sign-up and viewership records. The limited series’ premiere, which stands as Showtime’s most-watched drama debut of all time and as the most watched scripted drama season premiere telecast among all premium networks in 2021 (in Live+7), has seen its audience grow to 8.2 million viewers to date a month a half after its Nov. 7 launch on linear and digital.

Streaming has fueled Dexter: New Blood’s ratings growth, with its streaming audience up by nearly +80% since premiere week. Dexter: New Blood is averaging 7 million weekly viewers across platforms, topping all seasons of the original run and ranking as Showtime’s most streamed show of all time in weekly OTT viewership.

The next milestone Dexter: New Blood will try to hit is match the Sunday premiere viewership of the Season 7 and Season 8 finales of the original series, tied at 3.4 million. There are three episodes left, with its finale slated for Jan. 9.

In addition to setting ratings records for Showtime, Dexter: New Blood helped successfully launch the network’s new series Yellowjackets, which already has been renewed for a second season . In light of New Blood’s big showing, could there be another installment in the future?

“Dexter: New Blood is a limited series and any further discussions of Dexter will have to wait until we finish airing the limited series and see where we are with our stories and our characters,” Showtime’s President of Entertainment Gary Levine told Deadline last week. “Dexter: New Blood was really designed to have a proper conclusion to the series, and I believe we will deliver that in the best possible way.”