Denis Villenueve To Receive Art Directors Guild’s William Cameron Menzies Award

Director Denis Villenueve will receive the 2022 William Cameron Menzies Award from the Art Directors Guild at the group’s 26th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards. After a virtual ceremony earlier this year, the 2022 event is set to take place on March 5 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

“We are beyond thrilled to recognize the scale and scope of the cinematic vision of Director Denis Villeneuve with the 2022 William Cameron Menzies Award,” said ADG President Nelson Coates. “The seamless integration of design into all aspects of Villeneuve’s storytelling process, and the promotion of narrative design and designers in his work and in the industry, make him the perfect honoree. Fostering strong collaborations and working relationships between directors and designers is vital to the creation of strong and unique films. Villeneuve has proven extremely adept at this foundational collaboration.”

Villeneuve is, of course, known for creating unique worlds in his films, which include this year’s Dune and Blade Runner 2049, which was released in 2017.

The Menzies award “recognizes his unique visuals and innovative storytelling which have established Villeneuve as one of the premier filmmakers working today,” according to a statement from the guild. It is named for William Cameron Menzies, the groundbreaking art director and production designer who was given an honorary Oscar for his work on Gone With the Wind.

The ADG Awards honor excellence in Production Design in theatrical motion pictures, television, commercials, music videos and animated feature films. The producer of the 2022 ADG Awards is Michael Allen Glover, ADG. Joining the team as stage designer is Emmy-winning Production Designer Brian J. Stonestreet, ADG

Scenic Artists Michael and Denise Okuda will receive the ADG Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony. Additional honorees for that award as well as honorees for Cinematic Imagery and new inductees into the Guild’s Hall of Fame will be announced at a later date.