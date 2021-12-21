‘Dead To Me’ Records Positive Covid Tests During Final Week Of Season 3 Pre-Holiday Shoot

EXCLUSIVE UPDATED: Netflix’s popular dark comedy Dead To Me has wrapped production for 2021 on its upcoming third and final season. During its last week of filming, which coincided with the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant last week, the series, produced by CBS Studios, had multiple positive Covid tests, sources said.

I hear a production office employee became symptomatic Dec. 13 and was sent home, subsequently testing positive for Covid-19. According to sources, a crew member working in transportation tested positive later in the week, along with of the person’s contacts. CBS TV Studios initiated contact tracing, which has not resulted in additional Covid cases so far, I hear. Filming was not impacted. The series is slated to return to production in early 2022 to complete the remaining three weeks of shooting on Season 3.

Dead to Me, starring Christina Applegate, Linda Cardellini and James Marsden, has been a breakout commercial and critical hit. Its first season was watched by 30M households in its first month, ranking fourth on Netflix’s Top 10 Most Popular Series of 2019 in the U.S. and scoring Applegate an Emmy nomination. Season 2 earned four Emmy nominations, Outstanding Comedy Series, Casting For a Comedy Series as well as two Lead Actress In a Comedy Series noms for Applegate and Cardellini.

Series creator and showrunner Liz Feldman executive produces Dead To Me with Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell for Gloria Sanchez Prods., Christie Smith, Applegate and Adam McKay. Cardellini serves as co-executive producer.

“I always knew from the inception of the show that I didn’t want it to be a long long-running show,” Feldman told Deadline last year. “Then there was a certain point when we were in production on Season 2 when the end of the show came to me, pretty profoundly, so I realized, ‘I know the story that I have to tell’ and Season 3 feels like the right time to do that. It’s just something that came to me organically, and I tend to try to follow the gut feelings I have.”