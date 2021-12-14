David Goodman Joins Post-Production And VFX Studio Assembly In SVP Role

EXCLUSIVE: David Goodman has joined Assembly as Senior Vice President of Film & Episodic, Deadline has learned.

In his role at the recently launched post-production studio, Goodman will look to further establish its stronghold in New York City as the go-to VFX provider for top-tier film and episodic productions, while expanding its footprint in Los Angeles and elsewhere.

“There is nothing more exciting, or gratifying, than building something from the ground up. I am truly excited to be joining Assembly right now as the media and entertainment world is in the midst of a major shift in workflow,” said Goodman. “Getting the flagship in New York going is amazing and I can’t wait to do the same in Los Angeles in 2022. We will be the place your production wants to be, no matter where you are in the world.”

Goodman boasts an accomplished background in film production management and distribution, having previously served as CEO of EPS Cineworks. There, he delivered work for Oscar-winning and -nominated projects including Birdman, Moonlight, La La Land, The Revenant and I, Tonya. Previous clients and collaborators include Walt Disney Studios, Lionsgate, Netflix, Warner Bros, HBO and Apple.

Assembly was launched this year by media executives Art Williams and Oliver Hicks as a hybrid cloud- and location-based series of studios offering VFX, color grading, DI, offline editorial and dailies to the film, television and advertising industries. The studio recently completed VFX work on Halle Berry’s chart-topping feature directorial debut Bruised on Netflix and is now working on series in production at FX, Disney and Hulu.