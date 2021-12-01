‘David Byrne’s American Utopia’ Cancels Tonight’s Performance Due To Non-Covid Illness

David Byrne’s American Utopia at Broadway’s St. James Theatre has cancelled tonight’s performance due to a non-Covid-related illness in the company, producers announced today.

Performances are expected to resume tomorrow night. Ticketholders for tonight’s show will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

Last weekend, the musical Chicago announced that its Saturday night performance was canceled due positive Covid tests among employees at the Ambassador Theatre. The Monday and Tuesday performances also were canceled, with the musical expected to resume performances Thursday.

David Byrne’s American Utopia, a theatrical concert in which Byrne and his on-stage band perform songs from his solo and Talking Heads eras, received a special Tony Award in September, and began its post-shutdown limited engagement on Sept. 17. The engagement runs through March 6, 2022.