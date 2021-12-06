Dave Chappelle Back In Biz With Netflix For Giant 2022 Comedy Festival; Amy Schumer, Seinfeld, Ali Wong & Many More Performing At LA Event Too

The controversial The Closer is Dave Chappelle’s last scheduled special on Netflix, but the Grammy nominee will be back in business with the streamer next year for a huge comedy festival with many of his top tier peers.

Delayed from its 2020 debut because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Netflix Is A Joke festival will take over 25 of Los Angeles’ biggest and best venues with some of the biggest and best name in comedy from April 29 to May 8, 2022.

While the dates were unveiled back in the summer, we now know that along with Chappelle, the partially to-be filmed festival will also feature Amy Schumer, Tina Fey, Wanda Sykes, Jerry Seinfeld, David Letterman, Chris Rock, Ali Wong, Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng on-stage at the likes of Dodger Stadium and the Hollywood Bowl. In fact, a solo Gabriel Iglesias will be the first comic to headline the giant home of the City of Angels’ MLB team.

In addition, Grace and Frankie’s Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, Pete Davidson, Ray Romano, Seth Rogen, Tig Notaro, Kevin Hart, Ken Jeong, Amy Poehler, Aziz Ansari, Bill Burr, Iliza Shlesinger, Chelsea Handler, Chris Rock, Conan O’Brien, Deon Cole, Eddie Izzard, and Ellen DeGeneres will be performing too at this Coachella of comedy, along with many more – as you can see on the event poster to the left.

Replenishing Netflix’s stand-up special vault, a number of the shows will be filmed to be shown on the streamer at a later date. Presales for the laughfest start tomorrow and tickets for Netflix Is A Joke 2022 go on sale on December 10.

“We were so disappointed to postpone the event last spring and our line-up of comedians can’t wait to bring much needed laughs to audiences in LA and around the world on Netflix,” said the streamer’s Stand-up and Comedy Formats director Robbie Praw this morning. “Netflix Is A Joke Festival is going to give comedy fans the opportunity to see the greats and discover new voices in one of the greatest cities in the world.”

Unsparing in her criticism of Chappelle, the “amoral algorithm cult” of Netflix and co-CEO Ted Sarandos back in October, Hannah Gadsby is noticeably absent from the festival’s performers list. Part of the original Netflix Is A Joke festival announcement in March 2020 along with Chappelle and others, the cast of Schitt’s Creek are not named as part of the event today.

Netflix

Emmy winner Gadsby took her fellow comedian, the streamer and Sarandos to task for the executive listing her in a memo to staff as one example of Netflix’s commitment “to ensure marginalized communities aren’t defined by a single story.” In what was Sarando’s’ second unsuccessful attempt to smother the outrage over Chappelle’s hurtful and repeated remarks about the trans and LGBTQ+ communities, the exec later admitted he badly handled the responses as trans staffers and more publicly protested The Closer and the company.

Calling out Sarandos and the 20 million that was paid to Chappelle “to process his emotionally stunted version of the word,” Gadsby on October 14 declared to the co-CEO that she “had shits with more back bone than you.”

Now, launching her new Body of Work show in Sydney later this week, Nanette creator Gadsby will be on tour over on the East Coast of the United States for most of the Netflix Is A Joke shindig.

However, the truth is Gadsby does have April 28 to 30 off, so, in theory she could fly to the City of Angels for the festival – if she has even been asked and if she accepted. Gadsby will be performing in DTLA on June 17 as part of the Body of Work tour. Heading back to Australia for a slew of shows that end on October 11 next year, Gadsby’s last North American show on her looming tour is on July 16th in Minneapolis.

Still embroiled in a spiked dialogue with those who have taken umbrage with the content of The Closer and mocking Gadsby, Chappelle will also be on tour next. Recently wrapped up a tour plugging his Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert directed Dave Chappelle: Live in Real Life, Chappelle has a New Year’s Eve show in Seattle on the calendar.

Also on the calendar is an ongoing review of Netflix by the National Labor Relations Board of alleged “unfair labor practices” for firing and suspending staffers in the Chappelle fallout.