Dave Bautista To Star In M. Night Shyamalan’s Next Film ‘Knock At The Cabin’

EXCLUSIVE: After working with big-name directors like Denis Villeneuve and Rian Johnson, Dave Bautista has found his next A-list director to work as the Dune actor is in negotiations to star in M. Night Shyamalan’s new top secret pic Knock at the Cabin. Shyamalan will write and direct. Shyamalan will also produce with Ashwin Rajan under the filmmaker’s Blinding Edge Pictures banner alongside Marc Bienstock and Steven Schneider.

Universal recently dated the film to bow on Feb. 3, 2023.

While his most recent film, Old, involved a large ensemble, Shyamalan has always like to have one or two big movie stars anchoring his films like Bruce Willis, Mark Wahlberg and James McAvoy and given his track record of great scripts stars are always lining up and Bautista was quick to jump at the opportunity to work with the Oscar-nominated director.

Old grossed over $90M at the global box office, and repped Shyamalan’s sixth movie to open at No. 1.

Bautista has not slowed over the past year as he continues to star in some of the biggest tentpoles in town that included Dune and Netflix’s Army of the Dead. He recently wrapped production on Knives Out 2 and is currently shooting Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Besides Knock at the Cabin, he is also expected to shoot Dune 2.

Bautista is attached to also star in and produce a Lethal Weapon type action film with Jason Momoa for MGM which won a very aggressive bidding war for the project.

