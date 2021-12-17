Darlene Love’s ‘The View’ Holiday Tradition Gets Grinched By Covid Quarantine

Singer Darlene Love has performed her holiday classic “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on ABC’s The View every year since 2015 – she’d begun the TV tradition on David Letterman’s late night shows many years before – but New York’s Covid surge played Grinch today.

On the pre-taped episode, Love appeared from her home to announce that a guitarist in her band had tested positive for Covid, and the singer is under quarantine and had to cancel some holiday shows, including her View appearance.

Love told the View hosts that since Letterman retired – her final Late Night performance was during the holiday season of 2014 – she has “found a home” with The View to perform her famous Christmas song. She promised, “I will be with you next year.”

After the host’s video chat with Love, The View aired a video of a previous year’s performance of Love leading a rousing “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).”