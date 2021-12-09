Daniel Fradin & Kyle Rosenbluth Launch Frank And Beans Pictures Banner With Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Driverless’ & Broadway Comedy ‘Baby Boy Man’ In Development

EXCLUSIVE: Filmmakers Daniel Fradin and Kyle Rosenbluth today announced the launch of their bicoastal production company, Frank and Beans Pictures, which will focus on producing documentaries, narrative films, and branded content. The announcement comes as their EarthX-winning documentary short, Arctic Summer, premieres online as a Vimeo Staff Pick, following an extended run on the festival circuit.

Fradin and Rosenbluth are currently in development on the documentary Post No Bills, their first narrative feature Baby Boy Man, and Driverless, a sci-fi thriller they’re collaborating on with producer David Sweeney of Sweeney Entertainment. Baby Boy Man is billed as a comedy examining Broadway in the 1990s, with Driverless, scripted by Fradin, looking to examine a young female journalist who uncovers sinister secrets within the driverless car space. Fradin is also currently in post-production on his short film, A Funny Thing Happened to Bennie Baron.

Fradin and Rosenbluth met as undergraduates at the University of Pennsylvania, which awarded them grants to travel to the Canadian Arctic to film Arctic Summer, their meditation on the impacts of climate change and globalization, centered on the Indigenous community of Tuktoyaktuk. They cut the film during a residency at the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity, under the mentorship of filmmaker Kirsten Johnson (Cameraperson, Dick Johnson is Dead) and Emmy-nominated editor Nels Bangerter (The Hottest August).

Arctic Summer premiered in competition at the Academy Awards-qualifying Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, subsequently traveling to the Camden International Film Festival, Indy Shorts, the Rhode Island International Film Festival and Trammell Crow’s EarthX Film Festival in Dallas, Texas, where it won the Impact Award. The filmmakers have partnered with the Legacy of Hope Foundation to create a fund dedicated to the construction of a new youth center for the community of Tuktoyaktuk, which is drawing on proceeds generated by Arctic Summer.

The collaborators behind Frank and Beans Pictures are also known for their commercial work for Gatorade, Honda, Crocs, and Muscle Milk, among other brands, and their Houston Comedy Film Festival winning film, The Long Pee.

Check out the trailer for Arctic Summer below.