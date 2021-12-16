Daniel Craig ‘Macbeth’ Will Land At Broadway Theater Vacated By ‘Diana’ Musical

Next spring’s buzzy production of Macbeth starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga will have a larger Broadway home than previously expected, courtesy of the Princess Diana musical.

Macbeth had originally been set for the approximately 943-seat Lyceum Theatre, but with the unexpected early closing of Diana, The Musical this weekend, that show’s approximately 1,095-seat Longacre Theatre will be available.

Producers of Macbeth announced the venue change today. The play, with Craig as Macbeth and Negga as Lady Macbeth, begins preview performances on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, with an official opening on Thursday, April 28. Sam Gold will direct, with additional casting to be announced later.

Jeanna de Waal, ‘Diana, The Musical’ Matthew Murphy

All Lyceum Theatre ticket holders will be notified about the exchange of their tickets to the Longacre Theatre. All previous transactions will remain intact and customers will have comparable, if not identical, locations at the Longacre Theatre.

Both the Lyceum and the Longacre are owned by The Shubert Organization.

Macbeth is produced on Broadway by Barbara Broccoli, The Shubert Organization, Michael G. Wilson, and Frederick Zollo. Patrick Daly serves as Executive Producer.

Earlier this month, producers of Diana, The Musical announced that the poorly-reviewed show will play its final performance on Sunday, Dec. 19. The musical began previews at the Longacre on Nov. 2 and opened on Nov. 17. At time of closing, it will have played 33 performances and 16 previews.