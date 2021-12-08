Damon Wayans Inks With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Actor, stand-up comedian and bestselling author Damon Wayans has signed with CAA.

The four-time Emmy nominee starred just last night opposite Kevin Hart in ABC’s live staging of Diff’rent Strokes, as part of its Emmy-winning series, Live in Front of a Studio Audience. He played Willis Jackson, the role originated by Todd Bridges.

Wayans is best known for his work as the co-creator and writer of the Emmy-winning sketch series In Living Color, in which he also starred alongside family members including Keenen Ivory Wayans, Kim Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Marlon Wayans, as well as assorted comedy legends, including Jim Carrey, David Alan Grier and Jamie Foxx. He most recently starred as Roger Murtaugh in Fox’s Lethal Weapon series, also co-creating, exec producing and starring in the ABC comedy My Wife and Kids.

Wayans has appeared on the film side in Spike Lee’s Bamboozled, Nick Castle’s hit comedy Major Payne, the Arnold Schwarzenegger action-comedy Last Action Hero, Tony Scott’s The Last Boy Scout, Keenen Ivory Wayans’ I’m Gotta Git You Sucka and Martin Brest’s Eddie Murphy classic Beverly Hills Cop, among other titles.

Wayans began his career touring the comedy club circuit and has headlined numerous HBO specials. He is the author of The New York Times bestseller Bootleg, a humorous compilation of his observations on family, children, marriage, and politics, and the novel Red Hats. The latter tells an inspirational story about the recently widowed senior citizen Alma, who rediscovers life through a special group of friends.

Wayans continues to be represented by attorney David Feldman of Brecheen Feldman Breimer.