Daisy Ridley To Star And Produce Indie ‘Sometimes I Think About Dying’

EXCLUSIVE: Daisy Ridley is set to star and produce the indie drama Sometimes I Think About Dying, which recently wrapped production in Oregon. Rachel Lambert directed the pic with Kevin Armento, Stefanie Abel Horowitz, and Katy Wright-Mead penning the script. Dave Merheje, Meg Stalter, Bree Elrod and Parvesh Cheena round out ensemble.

Based on play Killers by Armento as well as the short film Sometimes I Think About Dying, the film follows Fran who likes to think about dying. It brings sensation to her quiet life. When she makes the new guy at work laugh, it leads to more: a date, a slice of pie, a conversation, a spark. The only thing standing in their way is Fran herself.

Joining Ridley as a producer are Alex Saks, Dori Rath, Lauren Beveridge, Brett Beveridge and Brittany O’Grady. Saks’ page fifty-four pictures produced the film alongside the Beveridge’s Point Productions and Mirror Image Films. Mariela Villa, Steven Weisman, Kyle Eaton are co-producing.

Ridley can be seen next she will be starring in Neil Burger’s The Marsh King’s Daughter, an adaptation of the psychological-thriller novel of the same name. Additionally, she has several projects in development including Mathieu Kassovitz’s futuristic thriller, Mind Fall and Young Woman and the Sea on Disney+.

Lambert’s narrative feature debut, In The Radiant City, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2016 and was nominated for the New American Cinema Award.

Both are repped by CAA.