Vincent Gallo Returns To Acting In The Daily Wire Movie ‘Shut In’

Cult and controversial actor-director Vincent Gallo is returning to acting after a near decade-long absence from features.

Quietly, Gallo took on one of the lead roles in D.J. Caruso’s (xXx: Return Of Xander Cage, Disturbia) movie thriller Shut In, which is the first original movie from conservative media outlet-turned film producer The Daily Wire.

The project marks Gallo’s first feature acting role since 2013 film The Human Trust. The actor-filmmaker, now 60, is best known for directing controversial indie movie The Brown Bunny (2003) with Chloe Sevigny and Christina Ricci starrer Buffalo 66 (1998), and for leading cast in Francis Ford Coppola’s 2009 film Tetro. In 2010 he won the best actor prize at the Venice Film Festival for his turn in Jerzy Skolimowski’s well-received movie Essential Killing.

Gallo is also known for making incendiary and provocative comments. His website — described by The Daily Wire as “satirical” — has come under fire for passages about Jews and “those of dark complexions”. As an avowed Trump fan and a political conservative, he is seemingly a natural fit for The Daily Wire, which revealed the casting today.

Black List and BloodList thriller Shut In stars actress and singer Rainey Qualley (Love In The Time Of Corona), sister of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actress Margaret Qualley.

Pic centers on a young single mother (Qualley) who is held captive along with her two children by a violent ex (Gallo) as she plots their escape before it’s too late. Caruso filmed the movie around Nashville and Watertown, Tennessee.

Producers are Dallas Sonnier (Bone Tomahawk) and Amanda Presmyk (Run Hide Fight) of Bonfire Legend, who acquired the film’s script in 2018 from screenwriter Melanie Toast.

Shut In first came to attention as a touted 2019 Black List script, also topping the BloodList in the same year. The movie was initially set up at New Line with Jason Bateman aboard to direct. After a period of stasis the option expired and Sonnier took it over to The Daily Wire, marking their third collaboration.

Pic, which is in post-production, is being executive-produced by Daily Wire co-founders Ben Shapiro, Jeremy Boreing, and Caleb Robinson, and will be available in the U.S. exclusively to the site’s members beginning in early 2022, with plans for an international launch thereafter.