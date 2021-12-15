‘Cyrano’ Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere & Upcoming Live Appearances Postponed Due To Covid

This has been something we hear that the Cyrano PR team has been wrestling in recent days as a person in the film’s circle was potentially exposed to Covid, several sources tell Deadline.

For the time being all live appearances for the cast of the United Artists Releasing/MGM movie have been postponed, which includes the Thursday night Academy Museum LA premiere and red carpet/party also getting delayed. The screening tomorrow night at the Academy Museum is still on, as well as the Joe Wright tribute at the American Cinematheque this Saturday. The director will no longer be appearing in person at that latter event.

UAR/MGM released the following statement to Deadline: “Out of an abundance of caution given the changing COVID landscape, United Artists Releasing has decided to postpone the Los Angeles premiere of Cyrano. While we will no longer be hosting a red carpet or after-party, you are welcome to still attend the screening of Cyrano on December 16th.”

“All COVID protocols will be followed, including proof of vaccination, proof of a negative test within 48 hours of the screening, and wearing a mask in the theater when not consuming concessions,” continued the statement.

“You will receive check-in, parking, and COVID testing information upon confirmation of attendance,” finished the statement.

MGM would not respond to comments about a person in the Cyrano circle being exposed to Covid.

All upcoming PR appearances for the Peter Dinklage-Haley Bennett feature musical will be virtual, Deadline hears.

Variety first had the news about Cyrano premiere being postponed.

Note, the postponement here shouldn’t be considered a sign of hysteria: MGM/UAR is taking an abundance of caution for everyone by delaying the event and can afford to do so: Cyrano is only getting an exclusive run for Oscar consideration on Dec. 17. The movie doesn’t start its platform rollout until Jan. 21.

Also, there are other events around town which are still on: There’s a premiere for Lionsgate’s movie American Underdog taking place at the TCL Chinese Theatre tonight, and there’s an American Cinematheque event for Nightmare Alley with Guillermo del Toro still scheduled.

While California’s new statewide mask mandate for indoor public spaces goes into effect today, note that all of these Hollywood events to date this season have been checking vax cards at the door, enforcing mask-wearing and in some instances requiring 48-72 hour PCR tests for entry.