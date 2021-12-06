Critics Choice TV Nominations: ‘Succession’ Leads Field As HBO Edges Netflix

Succession nearly lapped the field as the Critics Choice Association announced its TV awards nominations today. The HBO drama nabbed eight noms, with the premium cabler’s Mare of Easttown and Paramount +’s Evil next with five apiece.

HBO edged Netflix for the most noms for the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, scoring 20 to the streamer’s 18. Check out the full list of nominations below.

The prizes will be doled out at Sunday, January 9, at the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. The CW and TBS will simulcast the show live in the East from 7-10 p.m. (delayed in the West).

‘Succession’ HBO

Succession and Evil will vie for the Best Drama Series prize along with Apple TV+’s For All Mankind, Paramount+’s The Good Fight, FX’s Pose, Netflix’s Squid Game, NBC’s This Is Us and Showtime’s Yellowjackets.

Mare of Easttown is up for Best Limited Series against a streamer-heavy field of Dopesick (Hulu), Dr. Death (Peacock), It’s a Sin (HBO Max), Maid (Netflix), Midnight Mass (Netflix), The Underground Railroad (Prime Video) and WandaVision (Disney+).

Tussling for the Best Comedy Series prize will be Hulu’s The Great and Only Murders in the Building, HBO Max’s Hacks and The Other Two, HBO’s Insecure, FX on Hulu’s Reservation Dogs, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and FX’s What We Do in the Shadows.

“Although the industry is still recovering from the Covid-19 lockdown, you wouldn’t know it from the wealth of amazing television programs our nomination committees pored through to come up with this year’s nominees,” said Critics Choice Association TV Branch president Ed Martin. “We have even more choices than we did before the pandemic for critics and viewers to embrace. While the streamers continue to break new ground with some wonderfully unexpected offerings, it has been an unusually strong year for all areas of television.”

Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment will produce the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards. Here are the television nominations, followed by a list of noms by program:

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Evil (Paramount+)

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Pose (FX)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter – Evil (Paramount+)

Brian Cox – Succession (HBO)

Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Uzo Aduba – In Treatment (HBO)

Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer (Freeform)

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Katja Herbers – Evil (Paramount+)

Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)

MJ Rodriguez – Pose (FX)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicholas Braun – Succession (HBO)

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)

Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Andrea Martin – Evil (Paramount+)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Christine Lahti – Evil (Paramount+)

J. Smith-Cameron – Succession (HBO)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

BEST COMEDY SERIES

The Great (Hulu)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Insecure (HBO)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Other Two (HBO Max)

Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Sandra Oh – The Chair (Netflix)

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education (Netflix)

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)

Ray Romano – Made for Love (HBO Max)

Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)

Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Molly Shannon – The Other Two (HBO Max)

Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell (Peacock)

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Dopesick (Hulu)

Dr. Death (Peacock)

It’s a Sin (HBO Max)

Maid (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

WandaVision (Disney+)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Come From Away (Apple TV+)

List of a Lifetime (Lifetime)

The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Prime Video)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Oslo (HBO)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin (HBO Max)

Paul Bettany – WandaVision (Disney+)

William Jackson Harper – Love Life (HBO Max)

Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death (Peacock)

Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu)

Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass (Netflix)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Disney+)

Margaret Qualley – Maid (Netflix)

Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO)

Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass (Netflix)

William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)

Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Christian Slater – Dr. Death (Peacock)

Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick (Hulu)

Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision (Disney+)

Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)

Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown (HBO)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Acapulco (Apple TV+)

Call My Agent! (Netflix)

Lupin (Netflix)

Money Heist (Netflix)

Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)

Squid Game (Netflix)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Big Mouth (Netflix)

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

The Great North (Fox)

Q-Force (Netflix)

What If…? (Disney+)

BEST TALK SHOW

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

Good Timing with Jo Firestone (Peacock)

James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 (Vimeo)

Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy (Peacock)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix)

Trixie Mattel: One Night Only (YouTube)

Nominations By Program

ACAPULCO (Apple TV+) – 1

Best Foreign Language Series

BIG MOUTH (Netflix) – 1

Best Animated Series

BLUEY (Disney+) – 1

Best Animated Series

BO BURNHAM: INSIDE (Netflix) – 1

Best Comedy Special

BOB’S BURGERS (Fox) – 1

Best Animated Series

CALL MY AGENT! (Netflix) – 1

Best Foreign Language Series

COME FROM AWAY (Apple TV+) – 1

Best Movie Made for Television

CRUEL SUMMER (Freeform) – 1

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Chiara Aurelia

DESUS & MERO (SHOWTIME) – 1

Best Talk Show

DOPESICK (Hulu) – 3

Best Limited Series

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Michael Keaton

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Kaitlyn Dever

DR. DEATH (Peacock) – 3

Best Limited Series

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Joshua Jackson

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Christian Slater

EVIL (Paramount+) – 5

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Mike Colter

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Katja Herbers

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Andrea Martin

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Christine Lahti

FOR ALL MANKIND (Apple TV+) – 1

Best Drama Series

GENIUS: ARETHA (National Geographic) – 2

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Cynthia Erivo

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Courtney B. Vance

GHOSTS (CBS) – 1

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Brandon Scott Jones

GIRLS5EVA (Peacock) – 1

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Renée Elise Goldsberry

GOOD TIMING WITH JO FIRESTONE (Peacock) – 1

Best Comedy Special

HACKS (HBO Max) – 3

Best Comedy Series

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Jean Smart

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Einbinder

IN TREATMENT (HBO) – 1

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Uzo Aduba

INSECURE (HBO) – 2

Best Comedy Series

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Issa Rae

IT’S A SIN (HBO Max) – 2

Best Limited Series

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Olly Alexander

JAMES ACASTER: COLD LASAGNE HATE MYSELF 1999 (Vimeo) – 1

Best Comedy Special

JOYELLE NICOLE JOHNSON: LOVE JOY (Peacock) – 1

Best Comedy Special

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER (HBO) – 1

Best Talk Show

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS (NBC) – 1

Best Talk Show

LIST OF A LIFETIME (Lifetime) – 1

Best Movie Made for Television

LOVE LIFE (HBO Max) – 1

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – William Jackson Harper

LUPIN (Netflix) – 1

Best Foreign Language Series

MADE FOR LOVE (HBO Max) – 1

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Ray Romano

MAID (Netflix) – 2

Best Limited Series

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Margaret Qualley

MARE OF EASTTOWN (HBO) – 5

Best Limited Series

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Kate Winslet

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Evan Peters

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Julianne Nicholson

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Jean Smart

MIDNIGHT MASS (Netflix) – 3

Best Limited Series

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Hamish Linklater

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Zach Gilford

MONEY HEIST (Netflix) – 1

Best Foreign Language Series

NARCOS: MEXICO (Netflix) – 1

Best Foreign Language Series

NATE BARGATZE: THE GREATEST AVERAGE AMERICAN (Netflix) – 1

Best Comedy Special

NINE PERFECT STRANGERS (Hulu) – 1

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Melissa McCarthy

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (Hulu) – 4

Best Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Steve Martin

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Martin Short

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Selena Gomez

OSLO (HBO) – 1

Best Movie Made for Television

POSE (FX) – 3

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Porter

Best Actress in a Drama Series – MJ Rodriguez

Q-FORCE (Netflix) – 1

Best Animated Series

RESERVATION DOGS (FX on Hulu) – 1

Best Comedy Series

ROBIN ROBERTS PRESENTS: MAHALIA (Lifetime) – 2

Best Movie Made for Television

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Danielle Brooks

SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE (NBC) – 2

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Bowen Yang

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Cecily Strong

SAVED BY THE BELL (Peacock) – 1

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Josie Totah

SCHMIGADOON! (Apple TV+) – 1

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Kristin Chenoweth

SEX EDUCATION (Netflix) – 1

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Ncuti Gatwa

SQUID GAME (Netflix) – 3

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Lee Jung-jae

Best Foreign Language Series

SUCCESSION (HBO) – 8

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Brian Cox

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Jeremy Strong

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Nicholas Braun

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Kieran Culkin

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Matthew Macfadyen

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – J. Smith-Cameron

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Sarah Snook

TED LASSO (Apple TV+) – 4

Best Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Brett Goldstein

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham

THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW (Peacock) – 1

Best Talk Show

THE CHAIR (Netflix) – 1

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Sandra Oh

THE GOOD FIGHT (PARAMONT+) – 4

Best Drama Series

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Christine Baranski

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Mandy Patinkin

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Audra McDonald

THE GREAT (Hulu) – 3

Best Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Nicholas Hoult

Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Elle Fanning

THE GREAT NORTH (FOX) – 1

Best Animated Series

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW (NBC) – 1

Best Talk Show

THE MAP OF TINY PERFECT THINGS (Amazon Prime Video) – 1

Best Movie Made for Television

THE MORNING SHOW (Apple TV+) – 1

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Crudup

THE OTHER TWO (HBO Max) – 2

Best Comedy Series

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Molly Shannon

THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD (Amazon Prime Video) – 3

Best Limited Series

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Thuso Mbedu

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – William Jackson Harper

THE WHITE LOTUS (HBO) – 2

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Murray Bartlett

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Jennifer Coolidge

THIS IS US (NBC) – 4

Best Drama Series

Best Actor in a Drama Series – Sterling K. Brown

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Justin Hartley

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Susan Kelechi Watson

TRIXIE MATTEL: ONE NIGHT ONLY (YouTube) – 1

Best Comedy Special

WANDAVISION (Disney+) – 4

Best Limited Series

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Paul Bettany

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Elizabeth Olsen

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Kathryn Hahn

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN (Bravo) – 1

Best Talk Show

WHAT IF…? (Disney+) – 1

Best Animated Series

WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (FX) – 3

Best Comedy Series

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Kayvan Novak

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Harvey Guillén

YELLOWJACKETS (Showtime) – 2

Best Drama Series

Best Actress in a Drama Series – Melanie Lynskey

YOUNG SHELDON (CBS) – 1

Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Iain Armitage

ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY CHRISTMAS (The Roku Channel) – 1

Best Movie Made for Television