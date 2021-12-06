Critics Choice TV Nominations: ‘Succession’ Leads Field As HBO Edges Netflix

Succession nearly lapped the field as the Critics Choice Association announced its TV awards nominations today. The HBO drama nabbed eight noms, with the premium cabler’s Mare of Easttown and Paramount +’s Evil next with five apiece.
HBO edged Netflix for the most noms for the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards, scoring 20 to the streamer’s 18. Check out the full list of nominations below.
The prizes will be doled out at Sunday, January 9, at the Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. The CW and TBS will simulcast the show live in the East from 7-10 p.m. (delayed in the West).
Succession and Evil will vie for the Best Drama Series prize along with Apple TV+’s For All Mankind, Paramount+’s The Good Fight, FX’s Pose, Netflix’s Squid Game, NBC’s This Is Us and Showtime’s Yellowjackets.
Mare of Easttown is up for Best Limited Series against a streamer-heavy field of Dopesick (Hulu), Dr. Death (Peacock), It’s a Sin (HBO Max), Maid (Netflix), Midnight Mass (Netflix), The Underground Railroad (Prime Video) and WandaVision (Disney+).
Tussling for the Best Comedy Series prize will be Hulu’s The Great and Only Murders in the Building, HBO Max’s Hacks and The Other Two, HBO’s Insecure, FX on Hulu’s Reservation Dogs, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso and FX’s What We Do in the Shadows.
“Although the industry is still recovering from the Covid-19 lockdown, you wouldn’t know it from the wealth of amazing television programs our nomination committees pored through to come up with this year’s nominees,” said Critics Choice Association TV Branch president Ed Martin. “We have even more choices than we did before the pandemic for critics and viewers to embrace. While the streamers continue to break new ground with some wonderfully unexpected offerings, it has been an unusually strong year for all areas of television.”
Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment will produce the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards. Here are the television nominations, followed by a list of noms by program:
BEST DRAMA SERIES
Evil (Paramount+)
For All Mankind (Apple TV+)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Pose (FX)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Mike Colter – Evil (Paramount+)
Brian Cox – Succession (HBO)
Lee Jung-jae – Squid Game (Netflix)
Billy Porter – Pose (FX)
Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO)
BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Uzo Aduba – In Treatment (HBO)
Chiara Aurelia – Cruel Summer (Freeform)
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Katja Herbers – Evil (Paramount+)
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets (Showtime)
MJ Rodriguez – Pose (FX)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
Nicholas Braun – Succession (HBO)
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Kieran Culkin – Succession (HBO)
Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession (HBO)
Mandy Patinkin – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
Andrea Martin – Evil (Paramount+)
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Christine Lahti – Evil (Paramount+)
J. Smith-Cameron – Succession (HBO)
Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)
Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)
BEST COMEDY SERIES
The Great (Hulu)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Insecure (HBO)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
The Other Two (HBO Max)
Reservation Dogs (FX on Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Iain Armitage – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Nicholas Hoult – The Great (Hulu)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Martin Short – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Elle Fanning – The Great (Hulu)
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Sandra Oh – The Chair (Netflix)
Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
Ncuti Gatwa – Sex Education (Netflix)
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
Ray Romano – Made for Love (HBO Max)
Bowen Yang – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks (HBO Max)
Kristin Chenoweth – Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)
Molly Shannon – The Other Two (HBO Max)
Cecily Strong – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Josie Totah – Saved By the Bell (Peacock)
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Dopesick (Hulu)
Dr. Death (Peacock)
It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
Maid (Netflix)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Midnight Mass (Netflix)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
WandaVision (Disney+)
BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Come From Away (Apple TV+)
List of a Lifetime (Lifetime)
The Map of Tiny Perfect Things (Amazon Prime Video)
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
Oslo (HBO)
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)
BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Olly Alexander – It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
Paul Bettany – WandaVision (Disney+)
William Jackson Harper – Love Life (HBO Max)
Joshua Jackson – Dr. Death (Peacock)
Michael Keaton – Dopesick (Hulu)
Hamish Linklater – Midnight Mass (Netflix)
BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
Thuso Mbedu – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision (Disney+)
Margaret Qualley – Maid (Netflix)
Kate Winslet – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Murray Bartlett – The White Lotus (HBO)
Zach Gilford – Midnight Mass (Netflix)
William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Prime Video)
Evan Peters – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Christian Slater – Dr. Death (Peacock)
Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
Kaitlyn Dever – Dopesick (Hulu)
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision (Disney+)
Melissa McCarthy – Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)
Julianne Nicholson – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
Jean Smart – Mare of Easttown (HBO)
BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES
Acapulco (Apple TV+)
Call My Agent! (Netflix)
Lupin (Netflix)
Money Heist (Netflix)
Narcos: Mexico (Netflix)
Squid Game (Netflix)
BEST ANIMATED SERIES
Big Mouth (Netflix)
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
The Great North (Fox)
Q-Force (Netflix)
What If…? (Disney+)
BEST TALK SHOW
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
BEST COMEDY SPECIAL
Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)
Good Timing with Jo Firestone (Peacock)
James Acaster: Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 (Vimeo)
Joyelle Nicole Johnson: Love Joy (Peacock)
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American (Netflix)
Trixie Mattel: One Night Only (YouTube)
Nominations By Program
ACAPULCO (Apple TV+) – 1
Best Foreign Language Series
BIG MOUTH (Netflix) – 1
Best Animated Series
BLUEY (Disney+) – 1
Best Animated Series
BO BURNHAM: INSIDE (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy Special
BOB’S BURGERS (Fox) – 1
Best Animated Series
CALL MY AGENT! (Netflix) – 1
Best Foreign Language Series
COME FROM AWAY (Apple TV+) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
CRUEL SUMMER (Freeform) – 1
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Chiara Aurelia
DESUS & MERO (SHOWTIME) – 1
Best Talk Show
DOPESICK (Hulu) – 3
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Michael Keaton
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Kaitlyn Dever
DR. DEATH (Peacock) – 3
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Joshua Jackson
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Christian Slater
EVIL (Paramount+) – 5
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Mike Colter
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Katja Herbers
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Andrea Martin
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Christine Lahti
FOR ALL MANKIND (Apple TV+) – 1
Best Drama Series
GENIUS: ARETHA (National Geographic) – 2
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Cynthia Erivo
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Courtney B. Vance
GHOSTS (CBS) – 1
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Brandon Scott Jones
GIRLS5EVA (Peacock) – 1
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Renée Elise Goldsberry
GOOD TIMING WITH JO FIRESTONE (Peacock) – 1
Best Comedy Special
HACKS (HBO Max) – 3
Best Comedy Series
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Jean Smart
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Einbinder
IN TREATMENT (HBO) – 1
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Uzo Aduba
INSECURE (HBO) – 2
Best Comedy Series
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Issa Rae
IT’S A SIN (HBO Max) – 2
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Olly Alexander
JAMES ACASTER: COLD LASAGNE HATE MYSELF 1999 (Vimeo) – 1
Best Comedy Special
JOYELLE NICOLE JOHNSON: LOVE JOY (Peacock) – 1
Best Comedy Special
LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER (HBO) – 1
Best Talk Show
LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS (NBC) – 1
Best Talk Show
LIST OF A LIFETIME (Lifetime) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
LOVE LIFE (HBO Max) – 1
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – William Jackson Harper
LUPIN (Netflix) – 1
Best Foreign Language Series
MADE FOR LOVE (HBO Max) – 1
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Ray Romano
MAID (Netflix) – 2
Best Limited Series
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Margaret Qualley
MARE OF EASTTOWN (HBO) – 5
Best Limited Series
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Kate Winslet
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Evan Peters
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Julianne Nicholson
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Jean Smart
MIDNIGHT MASS (Netflix) – 3
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Hamish Linklater
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Zach Gilford
MONEY HEIST (Netflix) – 1
Best Foreign Language Series
NARCOS: MEXICO (Netflix) – 1
Best Foreign Language Series
NATE BARGATZE: THE GREATEST AVERAGE AMERICAN (Netflix) – 1
Best Comedy Special
NINE PERFECT STRANGERS (Hulu) – 1
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Melissa McCarthy
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING (Hulu) – 4
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Steve Martin
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Martin Short
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Selena Gomez
OSLO (HBO) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
POSE (FX) – 3
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Porter
Best Actress in a Drama Series – MJ Rodriguez
Q-FORCE (Netflix) – 1
Best Animated Series
RESERVATION DOGS (FX on Hulu) – 1
Best Comedy Series
ROBIN ROBERTS PRESENTS: MAHALIA (Lifetime) – 2
Best Movie Made for Television
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Danielle Brooks
SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE (NBC) – 2
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Bowen Yang
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Cecily Strong
SAVED BY THE BELL (Peacock) – 1
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Josie Totah
SCHMIGADOON! (Apple TV+) – 1
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Kristin Chenoweth
SEX EDUCATION (Netflix) – 1
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Ncuti Gatwa
SQUID GAME (Netflix) – 3
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Lee Jung-jae
Best Foreign Language Series
SUCCESSION (HBO) – 8
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Brian Cox
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Jeremy Strong
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Nicholas Braun
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Kieran Culkin
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Matthew Macfadyen
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – J. Smith-Cameron
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Sarah Snook
TED LASSO (Apple TV+) – 4
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Jason Sudeikis
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Brett Goldstein
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham
THE AMBER RUFFIN SHOW (Peacock) – 1
Best Talk Show
THE CHAIR (Netflix) – 1
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Sandra Oh
THE GOOD FIGHT (PARAMONT+) – 4
Best Drama Series
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Christine Baranski
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Mandy Patinkin
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Audra McDonald
THE GREAT (Hulu) – 3
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Nicholas Hoult
Best Actress in a Comedy Series – Elle Fanning
THE GREAT NORTH (FOX) – 1
Best Animated Series
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW (NBC) – 1
Best Talk Show
THE MAP OF TINY PERFECT THINGS (Amazon Prime Video) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
THE MORNING SHOW (Apple TV+) – 1
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Billy Crudup
THE OTHER TWO (HBO Max) – 2
Best Comedy Series
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Molly Shannon
THE UNDERGROUND RAILROAD (Amazon Prime Video) – 3
Best Limited Series
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Thuso Mbedu
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – William Jackson Harper
THE WHITE LOTUS (HBO) – 2
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Murray Bartlett
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Jennifer Coolidge
THIS IS US (NBC) – 4
Best Drama Series
Best Actor in a Drama Series – Sterling K. Brown
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Justin Hartley
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Susan Kelechi Watson
TRIXIE MATTEL: ONE NIGHT ONLY (YouTube) – 1
Best Comedy Special
WANDAVISION (Disney+) – 4
Best Limited Series
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Paul Bettany
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Elizabeth Olsen
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television – Kathryn Hahn
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN (Bravo) – 1
Best Talk Show
WHAT IF…? (Disney+) – 1
Best Animated Series
WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (FX) – 3
Best Comedy Series
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Kayvan Novak
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Harvey Guillén
YELLOWJACKETS (Showtime) – 2
Best Drama Series
Best Actress in a Drama Series – Melanie Lynskey
YOUNG SHELDON (CBS) – 1
Best Actor in a Comedy Series – Iain Armitage
ZOEY’S EXTRAORDINARY CHRISTMAS (The Roku Channel) – 1
Best Movie Made for Television
