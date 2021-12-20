Cristián De La Fuente And Julieth Restrepo To Star In Indie Rom-Com ‘Switch Up’

EXCLUSIVE: Cristián de la Fuente, Julieth Restrepo, Jeff Fahey and Sal Velez Jr have been set to star in Switch Up, an indie romantic comedy that will serve as the feature directing debut of Tara Pirnia. Production begins in January in Texas.

Written by Pamela Beach and Felice Heather Monteith from Pirnia’s original story, the pic centers on popular Miami talk show host Ricardo De La Cruz (de la Fuente, whose credits include In Plain Sight, Devious Maids and Driven), whose world gets turned upside down when a scheming rival sets him up for a scandalous fall. Destitute, Ricardo finds himself stranded at a homeless shelter he once featured on his show, where he meets a young widow (Restrepo, from Loving Pablo) who finds it hard to move on. As Ricardo begins to fall in love, he comes to understand how helping others is the true path to finding happiness.

“This story sheds light on the issue of homelessness which is often overlooked,” Pirnia said. “We are hoping to remind audiences that homelessness is still happening and how some people try to cope, in an entertaining manner.”

Elizabeth Avellán, Marcela Ronquillo Hinojosa, de la Fuente, Melissa Bickerton, Angela Blair, Peter Bandera and Pirnia are producing the pic, which will shoot in Brownsville and South Padre Island. Richard Garza, Steve Owens, Susan Michaels, Larry Krask, Andrea Marquez, Pedro Armando Gutierrez and Pierre Romain are executive producers. Tina Randolph Contogenis of Eris Entertainment is as an executive consultant in conjunction with Golden Apple Productions.

De La Fuente and Pirnia are represented by Eris Talent Agency, with de la Fuente additionally repped by Untitled Management. Restrepo is repped by GAA and Trademark Management. Fahey (Alita: Battle Angel) is repped by Jeff Goldberg Management. Velez (Gentefied) is represented by Steve Owens Management.