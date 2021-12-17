You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Josh Andrés Rivera Signs With Paradigm; Innovative Artists Signs Iantha Richardson; Johnell Young Inks With Cultivate

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' $50M Preview Smashes Pandemic Record & Best Ever For Sony; $100M Friday Likely
Read the full story

Cpics, A New Streaming Outlet Focused On South Asian Fare, To Launch In U.S. In 2022

Cpics

EXCLUSIVE: Cpics, a new subscription streaming outlet specializing in South Asian film and TV, is planning to launch in 2022.

Backed by private equity firm Universal Entertainment Partners, the service says it will focus on “content curated and developed by leading independent South Asian creators for the South Asian diaspora.”

Cpics will be available on a number of connected devices as well as major gateways like Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV. It will start out in the U.S. and then look to expand to other countries. Pricing has not been finalized.

The executive team and programming slate for the new venture will be announced in the coming months.

There are more than 100 million people of South Asian descent living in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East, according to the company. As streaming becomes ubiquitous everywhere, Cpics believes it can meet rising demand from the English-speaking South Asian audience for more representational programming.

Cpics is due to arrive after a shift by Disney with regard to South Asian content for U.S. streaming consumers. The media giant, which acquired Star in its takeover of most of 21st Century Fox, discontinued the Hotstar service in the U.S. and dispersed its programming across Hulu and ESPN+.

With the broader globalization of streaming in recent years, a growing number of independent South Asian-American filmmakers and projects are in circulation. Two popular shows noted by Cpics are Netflix’s Never Have I Ever and Amazon Prime Video’s Made in Heaven.

Through both original and acquired titles, audiences all over the world will experience stories like no other. Programming will primarily be in English and will be dubbed with subtitles available in various languages.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad