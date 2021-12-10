‘Cowboy Bebop’ Mainstays React To Series Cancellation: “It Came From A Real And Pure Place Of Respect And Affection”

UPDATED with additional reactions: News came today that Netflix would not be moving forward with a second season of Cowboy Bebop, its once-highly anticipated live-action anime adaptation starring John Cho. The quick cancellation came less than three weeks after its November 19 launch.

Based on Shinichirō Watanabe’s cult anime series, Cowboy Bebop followed a group of misfit bounty hunters, led by Spike Spiegel (Cho) as they search for the galaxy’s most valuable criminals. Mustafa Shakir also starred as Jet Black and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine.

Cho didn’t directly reference the cancellation but shared his feelings about the news, posting a gif of Tom Selleck from a scene in Friends saying only “I’m Okay.”

Cho was later joined by co-EP Javier Grillo-Marxuach, who posted a photo of the show’s stars alongside the caption, “I truly loved working on this. it came from a real and pure place of respect and affection. I wish we could make what we planned for a second season…”

Mason Alexander Park, who portrayed Gren on the show, responded to Grillo-Marxuach’s comments by saying, “A joy to work on this with you.”

Shakir also did not directly address the cancellation, posting only a gif with the caption “See you space cowboys!”

See below for the reactions:

i truly loved working on this. it came from a real and pure place of respect and affection. i wish we could make what we planned for a second season, but you know what they say, men plan, god laughs. see you space cowboy… #CowboyBebop #whateverhappenshttps://t.co/iAcphDkE0M — javier grillo-marxuach (@OKBJGM) December 9, 2021

the one nice thing about tweeting about the cancellation of bebop is that it's one more bite at the "block toxic fans with extreme prejudice" apple! — javier grillo-marxuach (@OKBJGM) December 10, 2021

A joy to work on this with you ❤️ — Mason Alexander Park (@MasonAPark) December 9, 2021