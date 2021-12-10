You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Defense Plans Appeal After Jussie Smollett Guilty On Five Of Six Felony Counts In Chicago Trial Over Faked Assault
‘Cowboy Bebop’ Mainstays React To Series Cancellation

Netflix

News came today that Netflix would not be moving forward with a second season of Cowboy Bebop, its once-highly anticipated live-action anime adaptation starring John Cho. The quick cancellation came less than three weeks after its November 19 launch.

Based on Shinichirō Watanabe’s cult anime series, Cowboy Bebop followed a group of misfit bounty hunters, led by Spike Spiegel (Cho) as they search for the galaxy’s most valuable criminals. Mustafa Shakir also starred as Jet Black and Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine.

Cho was the first cast member to react to the cancellation, posting only a head-bobbing gif of Tom Selleck from a scene in Friends saying “I’m Okay.” He was later joined by co-EP Javier Grillo-Marxuach in the online mourning. See below for their reactions.

 

