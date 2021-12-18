Contract Talks For Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 & Basic Crafts Unions Take A Holiday Hiatus; Will Resume With AMPTP In January

EXCLUSIVE: Negotiations for a new film and TV contract covering Hollywood’s Teamsters Local 399 and the Basic Crafts unions have taken a hiatus for the holidays. The talks with the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers got underway on December 6, and both sides agreed Thursday night to come back to the bargaining table early in the new year.

The current contract had been set to expire July 31 but was extended to allow for industry-wide return-to-work discussions and IATSE’s longer-than-expected negotiations for its own film and TV pact. The Basic Crafts unions include IBEW Local 40, Studio Utility Employees Local 724, Studio Plumbers Local 78 and Studio Plasterers Local 755.

AMPTP president Carol Lombardini is leading the talks for the companies, and Lindsay Dougherty is the chief negotiator for the unions. Dougherty, who is Local 399’s recording secretary, business agent and organizer, recently was elected as a Western Region vice president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters.

“At a time when major corporations like Disney, Apple, Amazon, and Netflix are raking in record profits, it’s essential that those helping to build their success achieve fair and sustainable wages and working conditions,” Dougherty said prior to the negotiations.

“After member contract surveys and regular meetings with our rank-and-file steering committees, we have our marching orders from our members,” she continued. “We expect these negotiations to be tough as we fight for the gains our members deserve. As lead negotiator and representative for Teamsters Local 399 and the Hollywood Basic Crafts, my ultimate goal is to protect, preserve and improve the lives of Hollywood Teamsters and all members of the Crafts. I’m grateful to lead the charge on behalf of our members in this negotiation cycle.”

She was named lead negotiator by Steve Dayan, Teamsters Local 399’s secretary-treasurer, who is also taking part in the talks.