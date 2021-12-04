Deadline’s Contenders New York Kicks Off Showcasing 23 Awards-Season Movies

Deadline’s Contenders Film returns to New York this morning with a hybrid in-person and livestreamed showcase at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, and a lineup of 23 films spotlighting the best motion pictures this awards season has to offer. The in-person event kicked off with a breakfast sponsored by United Artists Releasing at 8 a.m. ET, with panels and livestream coverage underway at 9:30 a.m.

While last year’s supply of movies during a Covid-embattled awards season may have slimmed down, this year, the studios aren’t holding back. This year’s lineup features films from A24, Amazon, Apple Original Films, Focus Features, MGM/United Artists, Netflix, Neon and Warner Bros, and a roster of panelists that includes stars Matt Damon, Mahershala Ali, Dakota Johnson, Amy Schumer, Andre Holland, Richard Jenkins, Ruth Negga, Oscar Isaac, Aunjanue Ellis, Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Ray Liotta and more.

Among the filmmakers in attendance are Janicza Bravo (Zola), David Chase (The Many Saints of Newark), Benjamin Cleary (Swan Song), Asghar Farhadi (A Hero), Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter), Rebecca Hall (Passing), Siân Heder (CODA), Stephen Karam (The Humans), Pablo Larraín (Spencer), Tom McCarthy (Stillwater), Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up), Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Flee), Aaron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos), Paolo Sorrentino (The Hand of God), Liesl Tommy (Respect) and Joe Wright (Cyrano).

As the entertainment industry looks to safely thrive beyond the pandemic, we’ve come back together, away from the confines of home where we’ve been for most of 2020, in front of the big screen to bask in the shared experiences of love, triumph, suspense, history and all that the cinema has to offer. Movie theaters, particularly those in New York and Los Angeles, had been closed down for a year, but as they reopened, and the global box office booms back, it’s a testament to the Teflon nature of movies, a medium which refuses to be overwhelmed by the likes of a pandemic.

For today’s showcase we’ve relocated from the DGA Theatre on West 57th Street in Manhattan to the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens, which is built on sacred cinema ground: the Kaufman Astoria Studios campus, which was originally part of Famous Players-Lasky East Coast production lot in 1920. The studio became Paramount after 1927. This is the home to hundreds of silent- and early sound-era film productions including the first Sherlock Holmes sound movie, The Return of Sherlock Holmes (1929), the Marx Brothers movies The Cocoanuts (1929) and Animal Crackers (1930), and later such classics as Goodfellas, Carlito’s Way, The Wiz and Hair.

So settle in, either in the audience or in front of a screen, and stick with Deadline all day on the website and on social via #DeadlineContenders for complete coverage. A streaming site with all 23 panels will launch Monday on Deadline.

Follow along with the schedule and lineup below.

—–

Contenders Film: New York 2021 Schedule

(all times ET)

9:30 a.m. – Livestream begins

MGM/UNITED ARTISTS RELEASING

9:36-9:46 a.m. – Respect

Liesl Tommy (Director)

Tracey Scott Wilson (Screenwriter)

Kramer Morgenthau (Director of Photography)

Ina Mayhew (Production Designer)

9:47-9:57 a.m. – No Time to Die

Barbara Broccoli (Producer)

Michael G. Wilson (Producer)

Chris Corbould (Special Effects Producer)

Mark Tildesley (Production Designer)

Rami Malek (Actor)

9:58-10:08 a.m. – Cyrano

Joe Wright (Director)

Haley Bennett (Actor)

Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Actor)

NETFLIX – 10:11-11:05 a.m.

The Hand of God

Paolo Sorrentino (Writer/Director/Producer)

Filippo Scotti (Actor)

Daria D’Antonio (Cinematographer)

The Power of the Dog

Tanya Seghatchian (Producer)

Ari Wegner (Cinematographer)

Passing

Rebecca Hall (Writer/Director/Producer)

Ruth Negga (Actor/Executive Producer)

André Holland (Actor)

The Lost Daughter

Maggie Gyllenhaal (Writer/Director/Producer)

Dakota Johnson (Actor)

Peter Sarsgaard (Actor)

Affonso Gonçalves (Editor)

Don’t Look Up

Adam McKay (Writer/Director/Producer)

Nicholas Britell (Composer)

Hank Corwin (Editor)

NEON & PARTICIPANT

11:08-11:18 a.m. – Flee

Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Director)

NEON & TOPIC

11:19-11:29 a.m. – Spencer

Pablo Larraín (Producer/Director)

Steven Knight (Writer/EP)

AMAZON STUDIOS

11:33-11:43 a.m. – The Tender Bar

Tye Sheridan (Actor)

Lily Rabe (Actor)

11:44-11:54 a.m. – A Hero

Asghar Farhadi (Writer/Director/Producer)

11:55 a.m.-12:05 p.m. – Being the Ricardos

Aaron Sorkin (Writer/Director)

Nicole Kidman (Actor)

Javier Bardem (Actor)

J.K. Simmons (Actor)

Nina Arianda (Actor)

WARNER BROS PICTURES

12:08-12:18 p.m. – King Richard

Aunjanue Ellis (Actor)

12:19-12:29 p.m. – In The Heights

Olga Merediz (Actor)

12:35-2 p.m. – LUNCH

APPLE ORIGINAL FILMS

2:06-2:16 p.m. – Swan Song

Benjamin Cleary (Writer/Director)

Mahershala Ali (Actor/Producer)

2:17-2:27 p.m. – CODA

Siân Heder (Writer/Director)

Diane Lederman (Production Designer)

APPLE ORIGINAL FILMS/A24

2:28-2:38 p.m. – The Tragedy of Macbeth

Carter Burwell (Composer)

Alex Lemke (VFX Supervisor)

Michael Huber (VFX Supervisor)

A24

2:41-2:51 p.m. – Zola

Janicza Bravo (Co-writer/Director)

Jeremy O. Harris (Co-writer)

A’Ziah “Zola” King (Executive Producer/Based on Tweets By)

2:52-3:02 p.m. – The Humans

Stephen Karam (Writer/Director/Producer)

Richard Jenkins (Actor)

Amy Schumer (Actor)

Jayne Houdyshell (Actor)

FOCUS FEATURES

3:05-3:15 p.m. – Stillwater

Tom McCarthy (Director/Writer/Producer)

Matt Damon (Actor)

3:16-3:26 p.m. – The Card Counter

Oscar Isaac (Actor)

Paul Schrader (Director/Writer)

WARNER BROS PICTURES

3:29-3:39 p.m. – The Many Saints of Newark

David Chase (Creator/Producer/Co-Writer)

Alessandro Nivola (Actor)

Ray Liotta (Actor)