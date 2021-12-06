Deadline’s Contenders Film: New York Streaming Site Launches

Deadline has launched the streaming site for Contenders Film: New York, its movie awards-season showcase that took place Saturday at the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens. A total of 23 Oscar-buzzed films were on display across the day of panel presentations, a one-stop shop for Academy and guild voters as they sort out their ballots.

A24, Amazon, Apple Original Films, Focus Features, MGM/United Artists, Netflix, Neon and Warner Bros spotlighted stars and creatives from their top movies, with panelists including the likes of stars Matt Damon, Mahershala Ali, Dakota Johnson, Amy Schumer, Andre Holland, Richard Jenkins, Ruth Negga, Oscar Isaac, Aunjanue Ellis, Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Ray Liotta and more.

Among the filmmakers talking part were Janicza Bravo (Zola), David Chase (The Many Saints of Newark), Benjamin Cleary (Swan Song), Asghar Farhadi (A Hero), Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter), Rebecca Hall (Passing), Siân Heder (CODA), Stephen Karam (The Humans), Pablo Larraín (Spencer), Tom McCarthy (Stillwater), Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up), Jonas Poher Rasmussen (Flee), Aaron Sorkin (Being the Ricardos), Paolo Sorrentino (The Hand of God), Liesl Tommy (Respect) and Joe Wright (Cyrano).

This past weekend’s event marked Deadline’s sixth Contenders Film event to prime the pump for awards season, joining Contenders Film: London, Contenders Film: International, Contenders Film: Documentary and Contenders Film: Los Angeles. Click on those links to watch all 124 panels.

Contenders Film: New York was sponsored by Michter’s Distillery, Los Siete Misterios Mezcal, Eyepetizer, and modMD.