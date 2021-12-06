Colin Farrell Will Continue To Play His ‘Batman’ Penguin In New HBO Max Series

Colin Farrell’s Penguin will continue to stay afloat, from Matt Reeves’ upcoming feature on March 4, 2022 into a new Gotham-set HBO Max series.

Farrell is staring and executive producing in the new HBO Max series which centers around Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld. Variety had the news about Farrell’s attachment to the new HBO Max series, which Lauren LeFranc is attached to write the script.

Reeves and The Batman producer Dylan Clark would executive produce the Penguin series under their 6th & Idaho and Dylan Clark Productions banners respectively. Warner Bros. Television is producing.

HBO Max provided no comment when reached.

The Penguin would be the second HBO Max spinoff of Reeves’ upcoming The Batman. The first drama, set at the Gotham Police Department, has Joe Barton as showrunner.