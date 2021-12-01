You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Disney Board Member Susan Arnold To Succeed Bob Iger As Chairman Upon His Exit From Company
Cobie Smulders To Reprise Maria Hill Role in Marvel Series ‘Secret Invasion’

EXCLUSIVE: Cobie Smulders is set to reunite with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury on Marvel’s Secret Invasion, reprising her her MCU role of Maria Hill.

The Disney+ crossover comic event showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. A rep for Marvel declined comment.

Secret Invasion also stars Ben Mendelsohn — reprising his role as Skrull Talos — Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott.

Smulders has reprised the role in several Marvel pics including Spider-Man: Far From Home, Captain America: Civil War and every Avengers film. She recently received strong reviews for her portrayal of Ann Coulter in American Crime Story: Impeachment. 

She is repped by UTA and Gang, Tyre.

