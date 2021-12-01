Cobie Smulders To Reprise Maria Hill Role in Marvel Series ‘Secret Invasion’

EXCLUSIVE: Cobie Smulders is set to reunite with Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury on Marvel’s Secret Invasion, reprising her her MCU role of Maria Hill.

The Disney+ crossover comic event showcases a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. A rep for Marvel declined comment.

Secret Invasion also stars Ben Mendelsohn — reprising his role as Skrull Talos — Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Christopher McDonald and Killian Scott.

Smulders has reprised the role in several Marvel pics including Spider-Man: Far From Home, Captain America: Civil War and every Avengers film. She recently received strong reviews for her portrayal of Ann Coulter in American Crime Story: Impeachment.

She is repped by UTA and Gang, Tyre.