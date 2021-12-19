CNN’s Offices “Back To 2020” Covid Protocols Amid Winter Surge

Amid the latest surge in Covid-19 cases, CNN is closing all of its offices to employees who are not required to be there to do their jobs, in a signal of a “return to 2020” when it comes to pandemic protocols.

CNN President Jeff Zucker announced the new policy in a memo to employees on Saturday. It also applies to Turner Sports and WarnerMedia Studios.

“We are doing this out of an abundance of caution,” Zucker wrote. “And it will also protect those who will be in the office by minimizing the number of people who are there.”

He also said that they will be making changes to studios and control rooms to minimize the number of people in their spaces.

“Our newsgathering teams will be re-evaluating assignments and adjusting travel accordingly,” he wrote.

CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter tweeted about the memo, writing, “Like other major media companies, CNN is making changes due to the new Covid surge,” Stelter wrote tonight on Twitter. “CNN offices are closing “to all employees who do not have to be in the office to do their jobs,” per internal memo tonight. Back to 2020 protocols, essentially.”

“TV news 101,” he wrote. “Networks always have to ensure that control rooms and shows can remain on the air.”

The announcement of the CNN office closure come amid a surge in Covid cases nationwide, with the Northeast at the epicenter. Among the hardest-hit states at the moment is New York, which yesterday record its highest single-day total of new Covid cast since the beginning of the pandemic. Fueling the surge is the Omicron variant, first rose in Europe before being identified by doctors in South Africa, which has now been detected in at least 38 states.

CNN’s offices had been open to employees who have been vaccinated, but it has been on a voluntary basis. Like other companies, a full return date to the office has been postponed several times, and now Zucker said that the policy will remain in place “until further notice.”

Zucker’s complete memo below:

Given the recent, sudden surge in Covid cases around the country, and within our teams at CNN, Turner Sports & WarnerMedia Studios, as of tonight we are CLOSING our offices to all employees who do not have to be in the office to do their jobs. If your job does not REQUIRE you to be in the office in order to do it, please work from elsewhere. If you have questions about your role and whether you need to be in, please talk to your manager.

We are doing this out of an abundance of caution. And it will also protect those who will be in the office by minimizing the number of people who are there.

For those of you who will still be coming in, masks will be required at all times, in all places, unless you are eating, drinking or in a room by yourself. We will also be making some changes to studios and control rooms we are using to help minimize the number of people in our spaces. Show teams will hear more about this from their managers. Our newsgathering teams will be re-evaluating assignments and adjusting travel accordingly.

We will continue to provide updates about our plans beyond the New Year, but this policy will remain in effect until further notice. For those of you outside of the US, you will be hearing from your local management about plans for your workplaces.

Thank you for your continued patience, professionalism and vigilant attention to your health and that of your colleagues. Stay safe.

Jeff