‘Clubhouse’ Murder Mystery Drama From iZombie’ Writer Christina De Leon & Frolic Media In Works At The CW

The CW has taken in for development Clubhouse (working title) a murder mystery drama from iZombie writer Christina de Leon, Lisa Berger and Sarah Penna’s Frolic Media, and CBS Studios, where Frolic is under a deal.

Written by de Leon, in Clubhouse (wt), when a popular podcast features the grisly unsolved murder that took place in their childhood clubhouse, four young women are pulled back into each other’s lives just in time for the killer to strike again.

Berger and Penna executive produce for Frolic Media. De Leon is co-executive producer. CBS Studios is the studio.

Writer, director and producer de Leon most recently staffed on the CW’s iZombie. She previously wrote for MGM’s The Baxters. Additionally, she wrote and produced the award-winning short form series, Nasty Habits. De Leon is repped by Gersh and Aesthetic Legal.

Formed in 2018, Los Angeles-based Frolic caters to the $1 billion dollar Romance industry, with an emphasis on compelling storytelling from strong female voices. Frolic’s community reaches over 10 million in its influencer network. In 2019 Frolic launched a Romance-centric podcast network and currently includes 40 plus leading voices in Love and Romance. Frolic Media is repped by UTA.