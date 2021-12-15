HBO, Warner Bros, Microsoft Studios Among Top Clio Entertainment Award Winners

The iterative trailer for Warner Bros' "The Matrix Resurrections"

HBO won Television/Streaming Network of the Year, Warner Bros Pictures won Studio of the Year and Microsoft Studios/Xbox won Game Publisher of the Year on Tuesday at the Clio Entertainment awards.

The ceremony, in its 50th year, celebrates the best of the entertainment marketing industry and took place tonight at the Sunset Room in Hollywood, where the group’s highest honor, the Grand Clio Entertainment Awards, were handed out in the mediums of Television/Streaming, Theatrical, Home Entertainment and Games.

Grand statues were handed out for trailers (Bond’s two-pill iterative trailer for Warner Bros’ Matrix: Resurrections, Buddha Jones’ “No Mercy” trailer for Netflix’s The Harder They Fall), public relations (like the Awkwafina 7 Train by ViacomCBS for Comedy Central) and campaigns (like FX Networks for FX on Hulu and Searchlight for Nomadland) among other categories.

Bond was named Agency of the Year. In addition, voice-over artist Tom Kane (Star Wars franchise, Avengers, Scooby-Doo, Call of Duty, Fortnite) was awarded the 2021 Honorary Clio Award for his contributions to the industry.

“For 50 years, our program has recognized the essential creative work that this community has contributed to the entertainment industry and its role in helping content to find its audience,” Clio Entertainment executive director Ashley Falls said. “This year’s winners and all those that have come before them represent some of the most dedicated, hardworking, and awe-inspiring creators in the business.”

Below is a list of the 2021 Grand statue winners. A full list of Clio Entertainment winners of Grand, Gold, Silver and Bronze trophies is here.

Television/Streaming

Experiential/Events

Courtside by FCB New York for 2020 NBA Finals

Innovation

It’s OK by Wieden+Kennedy New York for HBO

Key Art

The stage is yours by Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for The Oscars

Partnerships & Collaborations Campaign

Mischievously Delicious by The Walt Disney Company for Marvel Studios’ Loki & Lucky Charms

Partnerships Branded Content Video

A Recipe For Seduction by A+E Networks for Lifetime & KFC

Public Relations

Awkwafina 7 Train by ViacomCBS for Comedy Central

Spot/Promo

SEAMLESS MOVIES by TNT4 for TNT4 Channel

Trailer

No Mercy by Buddha Jones for The Harder They Fall

Video Promo Mixed Campaign

FX on Hulu Campaign by FX Networks

Theatrical

Innovation

Matrix: Resurrections – Iterative Trailer by BOND for Warner Bros. Pictures

Integrated Campaign

Nomadland Integrated Campaign by Searchlight Pictures for Nomadland

Key Art

Godzilla vs Kong by Phantom City Creative, Inc. for Godzilla Vs Kong

Public Relations

“Reunion” by Mocean for Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies

Teaser

Judas and the Black Messiah Teaser “Believe” by Open Road for Judas and the Black Messiah

Home Entertainment

Experiential/Events

Friends 25th Anniversary Takeover by Twenty Four 7 for AT&T and Warner Bros. Television

Packaging

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection Packaging by HBO

Partnerships Branded Content Video

DieHard is Back by The Marketing Arm for Advance Auto Parts/DieHard

Games

Audio/Visual

The Last of Us: Part II by AKQA for The Last of Us: Part II

Brand Identity

Announce Trailer by Buddha Jones for The Outer Worlds 2

Experiential/Events

Honeyfruit by BBH Singapore for League of Legends: Wild Rift

Original Content

Bound by Ink by McCann London for Xbox / Gears of War

Partnerships Branded Content Video

Chillhop Lo-Fi Fantasy by Liquid+Arcade for Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius & War of the Visions

Public Relations

Liferun by Wunderman Thompson Seattle for International Committee of the Red Cross