Climate Change TV Fund Launches; ITV Studios Strikes ‘Love Island’ Deals; BFI Kickstarts Disability Campaign – Global Briefs

Climate Change TV Fund Launches

An organisation has been launched to help develop more TV shows and films about climate change. Climate Spring has attracted funding from the National Lottery Community Fund and Gower Street Trust and is being led by film producers James Durrant and Josh Cockroft, along with climate strategist Lucy Stone. Working closely with writers, commissioners, agents and producers as well as climate experts, Climate Spring will identify shows with commercial appeal and finance their initial development. “To address the urgent, existential threat posed by climate change, we need a cultural, social transformation that will have to take place on an unprecedented scale and speed,” said Durrant.

ITV Studios Strikes ‘Love Island’ Deals

ITV Studios has sold Love Island to a range of global territories. The third season of ITV Studios label Lifted Entertainment’s hit reality format has been picked up by Netflix in selected Southeast Asian territories, while TFC in Japan has taken the U.S. version’s first two seasons. 9Network in Australia and Sky New Zealand have both acquired the third U.S. series and the latest UK version, with the latter also taking Love Island Australia season three. ITV Studios also sold a number of natural history titles and factual offerings such as Inside Dubai.

BFI Kickstarts Disability Campaign

The BFI and its Disability Screen Advisory Group have launched Press Reset 2021, a digital campaign aimed at tackling the impacts of ableism. Coming on the eve of International Day Of Persons With Disabilities, the second Press Reset campaign includes a film that offers powerful testimony from disabled creatives about ableism, the different forms it takes and its oppressive impacts. The BFI has also launched a Disability and Visible Difference Representation panel as it encourages screen sector employers to recruit responsibly, engage with the disabled community, set targets for equality and consider access. Speaking to Deadline earlier this week, Help writer Jack Thorne said “radical thinking” could make the British TV and film industry a “world leader” on disability.