Christina Hendricks Signs With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has signed six-time Emmy-nominated actress Christina Hendricks in all areas. Hendricks is best known for playing Joan Holloway in the Emmy Award-winning AMC series Mad Men, for which she received six consecutive Emmy nominations. Most recently, she starred in NBC’s Good Girls opposite Mae Whitman and Retta. Additionally, she can be seen in Amazon Prime’s The Romanoffs opposite Isabelle Hupport and Tin Star opposite Tim Roth, as well as the Ben Stiller/Red Hour-produced series Another Period for Comedy Central.

On the big screen, Hendricks can recently be seen in Disney/Pixar’s Toy Story 4 and in An American Woman opposite Sienna Miller, produced by Ridley Scott for Roadside Attractions. Previously, she can be seen as one of the leads of Julian Fellowes’ Crooked House opposite Glenn Close; in Bad Santa 2opposite Billy Bob Thornton.

 Hendricks will continue to be represented by LINK Entertainment Howard Fishman at Hirsch, Wallerstein, Hayyum, Matlof & Fishman, and Narrative.

