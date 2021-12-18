Chris Noth Dropped By A3 Artists Agency After Sexual Assault Allegations

A3 Artists Agency isn’t working with Chris Noth anymore.

“Chris Noth is no longer a client,” an A3 spokesperson told Deadline this evening. The agency did not provide any more details of the break with the Law & Order vet, but the decision to cut Noth loose occurred earlier today, I hear.

Getting unceremoniously dropped by an agency that the Sex and the City star signed with less than three months ago follows Noth being accused yesterday of sexually assaulting two women. First reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the claims involve a rape in Los Angeles in 2004 and a rape in New York City in 2015.

Calling the incidents “consensual,” Noth in a statement on December 16 also said “the accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. The Equalizer regular hired Lavely & Singer attorney Andrew Brettler in the last few days to represent him in the matter.

Reps for Noth did not respond to request from Deadline for comment on the move by A3.

Noth just reprised his SATC role as Mr. Big in the HBO Max followup …And Just Like That. The well heeled husband to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, the character suffeed a fatal heart attack in the opening episode of the Michael Patrick King executive produced revival of sorts after a strenuous Peloton workout.

On Thursday, the company yanked a follow up ad with Noth offline as more and more media picked up the claims of sexual assault against the actor.