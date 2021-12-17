Chris Noth Allegations: ‘Law & Order’ Actress Zoe Lister-Jones Says Noth Was “Sexually Inappropriate” Towards Her & “Drunk On Set”

Law & Order actor Zoe Lister-Jones has accused Chris Noth of sexually inappropriate behavior just hours after two women claimed he had sexually assaulted them.

Lister-Jones posted an Instagram Story late last night in which she said Noth had “got close to me, sniffed my neck and whispered ‘You smell good'” in-between takes on the set of Law and Order many years ago, while accusing him of being “consistently sexually inappropriate with a fellow female promoter” at a nightclub he co-owned.

She also accused the Sex And The City and And Just Like That star of being drunk on set with a “22 ounce beer under the table that he would drink between takes.”

Noth achieved worldwide fame playing Mr Big on Sex And The City and was killed off in the first episode of HBO Max reboot And Just Like That.

“Last week my friend asked me how I felt about Mr Big’s death and I said honestly I felt relieved,” wrote Lister-Jones, who has also starred in CBS’ Life In Pieces and New Girl.

“He asked why and I told him I couldn’t separate the actor from the man and the man is a sexual predator. My friend was alarmed at my word choice and to be honest so was I. I hadn’t thought of this man for many years and yet there was a virility to my language that came from somewhere deep and buried.”

Lister Jones said her “experiences are small in comparison to the accounts of assault that have so bravely been shared today but navigating predation at any level is a burden all women have to bear.”

Her accusations came hours after a Hollywood Reporter article that included allegations of sexual assault a decade apart from two women against Noth, both of whom remained anonymous and contacted the magazine separately, according to THR.

One woman said Noth raped her and the other accused him of thrusting his penis into her mouth.

As of yesterday afternoon, Los Angeles Police said they were not actively looking into the allegations.

Noth, who is repped by A3 Artists Agency, has denied both allegations, stating: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross.

“The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Deadline has reached out to Noth’s reps on the specific Lister Jones’ allegations.