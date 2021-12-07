Chris Cuomo’s Upcoming Book Scrapped By HarperCollins Division

A HarperCollins division has dropped plans to publish a book by Chris Cuomo, who was fired by CNN over the weekend.

The book, Deep Denial, next year. It follows Cuomo’s announcement on Monday that he was ending his daily SiriusXM radio show.

“Custom House no longer intends to publish the book,” a spokesperson for the publisher said.

A spokesperson for Cuomo declined comment. The book had a publication date of Oct. 15, 2022, and was described as “a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America—about our strength and our character—and a roadmap of the work needed to make our ideals match reality.”

Cuomo was terminated from the network on Saturday, after the network said it hired an outside law firm to look into new information released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that shed light on the extent to which he was involved in advising his brother, then New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, respond to sexual harassment allegations.

The network said in a statement, “Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense. We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

Cuomo’s dismissal came after the network was informed of an allegation of sexual misconduct. The New York Times reported that an attorney, Debra Katz, informed CNN of her client’s allegation last week. The client was described as a junior staffer at another network, and the allegations were unrelated to Cuomo’s involvement with his brother’s defense.

Cuomo’s spokesperson said that “these apparently anonymous allegations are not true. To the extent that they were sent to CNN to negate what Chris Cuomo told his audience, he fully stands by his on-air statements about his connection to these issues, both professionally and in a profoundly personal way.”

Cuomo’s spokesperson also called his termination “unwarranted,” and since then there have been reports that the former CNN anchor is considering legal action. A spokesperson on Tuesday declined to comment. According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, CNN President Jeff Zucker told staffers at a town hall that the network will not pay its former anchor severance.