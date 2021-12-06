Chris Cuomo Ends SiriusXM Radio Show, Cites “Extraordinarily Difficult” Week For Family

Chris Cuomo, the former CNN host fired from the network last week amid various allegations of misconduct, is leaving his SiriusXM Radio show as well.

SiriusXM confirmed that the show has been canceled.

Cuomo announced his departure from the radio show in an Instagram message today

The former host of CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time concedes today that the “way my time ended at CNN was hard.”

Cuomo did not host today’s noon ET installment of SiriusXM’s Let’s Get After It with Chris Cuomo. Former ABC News reporter Brian Ross filled in.

In a statement, a SiriusXM spokesperson said, “Following Chris Cuomo’s statement that he is leaving his SiriusXM show, Let’s Get After It will no longer air. We thank Chris for his work at SiriusXM.”

Here is Cuomo’s statement in full:

The way my time ended at CNN was hard,” Cuomo writes. “While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next. That means I will no longer be doing my Sirius XM radio show. I am extremely grateful for the support I have received from Sirius XM throughout my time there. I also want to express my sincere appreciate for my loyal listeners. I will miss our conversations a great deal – but I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future.

Over the weekend, Cuomo called his termination from CNN “unwarranted” following a report that a junior colleague at another network came forward with an allegation of sexual misconduct. CNN had fired Cuomo after conducting a review of new information about the extent to which he assisted his brother, Andrew Cuomo, as the latter faced allegations of sexual harassment. The New York governor resigned in August.