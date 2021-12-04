Skip to main content
CNN Fires Anchor Chris Cuomo, "Effective Immediately"
Pundits, Social Media React To Chris Cuomo’s CNN Termination

CNN announced today anchor Chris Cuomo has been terminated, “effective immediately.”

“Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother’s defense,” CNN said in a statement. “We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately.”

“While in the process of that review, additional information has come to light,” CNN continued. “Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate.”

Cuomo released his own statement in response.

“This is not how I want my time at CNN to end but I have already told you why and how I helped my brother. So let me now say as disappointing as this is, I could not be more proud of the team at Cuomo Prime Time and the work we did as CNN’s #1 show in the most competitive time slot,” Cuomo wrote. “I owe them all and will miss that group of special people who did really important work.”

Cuomo’s fall from grace accelerated earlier in the week when documents released by New York Attorney General Letitia James after an investigation into the governor showed Chris Cuomo played a larger role in his brother’s cover story than first believed.
