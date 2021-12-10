Chip & Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network Greenlights ‘Zest For Life With Eduardo Garcia’ & ‘Rental Redo’ Pilots

EXCLUSIVE: Magnolia Network, Discovery’s joint venture with Chip and Joanna Gaines, has given a green light to two new half-hour pilots – Zest for Life with Eduardo Garcia, featuring chef and entrepreneur Eduardo Garcia, from Linguine Pictures; and Rental Redo with interior designer, photographer and stylist Keyanna Bowen, from Glass Entertainment Group.

In Zest for Life with Eduardo Garcia, viewers will be introduced to others who have a profound story to tell. They will open up about their own dramatic, life-altering events and share how they beat harrowing odds to come out stronger than ever before. The pilot will drop exclusively on discovery+ starting Dec. 26. Linguine Pictures produces.

Courtesy of Magnolia Network

Garcia is a renowned chef and co-founder of Montana Mex, a Mexican food company. He is known as the “bionic chef” because he cooks with a prosthetic left arm, the result of an accident while hunting in 2011. Garcia’s left arm was fitted with a simple prosthetic hook and although he is right-handed, Garcia quickly found that he could not do everything he could before, but continued to work as a chef. He slowly re-learned basic tasks like chopping and dicing.

In Rental Redo, Bowen teaches cost-saving tips while updating rentals to help tenants feel at home. The pilot will drop exclusively on discovery+ starting Dec. 17. Glass Entertainment Group produces.

Bowen, who has been at the forefront of the rental renovation movement, specializes in designing and renovating rental properties, knowing that you don’t have to spend a lot of money to make a big impact. Her motto is “Bloom Where You Are Planted” and she believes we all can live our “best lives” starting at home…whether you own it or not.

Magnolia Network’s slate of originals includes the complete Fixer Upper library in addition to Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Family Dinner, Homegrown, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, First Time Fixer, Home Work, Super Dad, Inn the Works, Van Go, The Artisan’s Kitchen, Growing Floret and The Johnnyswim Show.

Magnolia Network content streams exclusively on discovery+ and the Magnolia app. The network will make its linear launch on January 5, 2022, with the formal rebrand of the existing DIY Network.