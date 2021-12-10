‘Chillin Island’: HBO Sets Rap Nature Reality Series From Josh Safdie

A group of rappers are heading into the deserts and swamps of nature in a new unscripted series for HBO.

The network has ordered Chillin Island, which is exec produced by Uncut Gems director Josh Safdie and his production partner Sebastian Bear-McClard as well as DreamCrew, the management company and entertainment group set up by Drake and Adel Future Nur.

The series is based on a radio show, described as “Howard Stern if he was on K” and variety web series set up by Alec Reinstein, otherwise known as Despot, Aleksey Weintraub, otherwise known as Lakutis and Ashok Kondabolu of Das Racist.

It will launch on December 17.

The six-part series sees the trio invite their friends to join them at the edge of nature. To commune in deserts and swamps in a valiant effort to reveal unknowable truths from the dreamstate of the shared human existence. The series features music industry icons including Young Thug, Lil Yachty, Rosalía, Gunna, Killer Mike, Ski Mask the Slump God, Lil Tecca, Coi Leray, and Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koening.

Nina Rosenstein, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming said, “There’s been an explosion of really inventive TV produced over the past few years, but nothing can prepare you for Chillin Island. It’s a brilliant mix of offbeat observations and weirdly funny revelations built around three unconventional hosts, some well-known rappers, and exotic locations. It’s quirky, irreverent, and at times, profound.”

Chillin Island is executive produced by Reinstein, Bear-McClard, Safdie, Oscar Boyson, Nur, Jason Shrier, Anthony Gonzales and co-executive produced by Dave Laven and Matte Babel. It is also executive produced by Dawn Ostroff, Courtney William Holt and Liz Gateley from Spotify. The series is narrated by Steven Wright and directed By Xander Robin, Samuel Shainberg, John Paul Lopez-Ali and Audrey Turner.