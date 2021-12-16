Charles Randolph To Write & Exec Produce Adam McKay’s Covid Vaccine Drama Series For HBO

Charles Randolph is reteaming with Adam McKay for his latest project.

The Bombshell screenwriter, who wrote Oscar-winner The Big Short with McKay, has joined HBO’s vaccine drama series. He will write and exec produce the series, which is in development at the premium cabler.

The project was first revealed by Deadline in July 2020 when the search for a vaccine was one of the biggest stories in the world. HBO initially optioned The First Shot, a non-fiction narrative book by The Atlantic and New York Times writer Brendan Borrell.

The network has now also optioned Gregory Zuckerman’s book, A Shot to Save the World: The Inside Story of the Life-or-Death Race for a COVID-19 Vaccine and will add it as source material with Zuckerman on board as an exec producer.

The untitled series will explore the companies and individuals putting everything on the line to save lives, the science that it is based on, and the challenges playing out around politics, access, and safety.

McKay and Todd Schulman will exec produce for Hyperobject Industries with Borrell, Zuckerman and Randolph also EPing.

Randolph is represented by CAA, Lighthouse Entertainment and Paul Hastings LLP.