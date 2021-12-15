You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Chamber’s Andrew Nunnelly Adapting Titanic Aftermath Story As Series For Sreda Global

EXCLUSIVE: Chambers producer Andrew Nunnelly is adapting The Lost Voices From The Titanic: The Definitive Oral History, the non-fiction tome written by Dr. Nicholas Barratt, for Sreda Global.

Sreda

The limited series titled Dead Reckoning is a thriller set amidst the aftermath of the sinking of the Titanic that combines horror and supernatural elements with a never before told true story revealing the truth of what really sunk down the ship — and the otherworldly, haunting details that defy explanation to this day.

Characters in Dead Reckoning will include historical figures, heads of state, titans of industry — from Churchill, JP Morgan, and HG Wells to the halls of Congress and the White House — as they play world chess with the Titanic… While survivors and victims, their stories untold until now, have their voices heard for the first time.

Nunnelly will write the script. Production is currently searching for a director. Alexander Tsekalo and Cory Lanier will executive produce for Sreda Global with Nunnelly producing via his Askew Inc banner.

Nunnelly is represented by Buchwald. Dr. Barratt is represented by Valerie Hoskins and Rebecca Watson of VHA Associates. Sreda Global is represented by Alla Savranskaia of Greenberg Glusker, and Peter Nichols of Lichter Grossman.

