Chaley Rose, Pete Ploszek And Heather Morris To Star In Indie Thriller ‘The Bodyguard’

EXCLUSIVE: Chaley Rose, Pete Ploszek and Heather Morris have been set to star in The Bodyguard, an indie thriller from The Ninth House, the production banner whose credits include Lifetime’s List of a Lifetime, the breast cancer drama that was just nominated for a Critics Choice Award.

Jake Helgren, who runs Ninth House with Autumn Federici, wrote and will direct Bodyguard. The plot centers on pop star Eden Chase (Rose), who is almost kidnapped by a crazed fan. She enlists the help of handsome, brooding bodyguard Jackson Reed (Ploszek) to move into her home and become her full-time security. When Jackson develops an unhealthy attachment to Eden, she soon realizes the one person with access to her life, and the man she’d called her protector, has now become a predator harboring a dark secret from the past. With the help of her tenacious best friend (Morris), Eden realizes she must outwit him or become prey.

Bayardo De Murguia, Malaya Rivera Drew, James C. Burns, Nikki Tuazon and Rafael Molina also star. Federici and Helgren are producers.

Rose is best known for playing Zoey Dalton on Nashville, while Ploszek’s credits include Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Teen Wolf. Morris is best known for playing Brittany on Ryan Murphy’s Glee.

The Ninth House’s other credits include the Lifetime holiday pics The Christmas Family Reunion and the upcoming Writing Around the Christmas Tree, and is in post on Whose Child starring Anna Schafer and the indie A Christmas & Postre starring Camila Banus and Mark Hapka.