‘Mojave Diamonds’: Chael Sonnen, Cowboy Cerrone, Rampage Jackson & Weston Cage To Star In Action Movie

EXCLUSIVE: Current and former MMA stars Chael Sonnen, Cowboy Cerrone and Rampage Jackson are to star alongside Weston Cage in action-thriller Mojave Diamonds.

Written and directed by Asif Akbar (Commando), the film will follow an underground fighter and his two estranged brothers as they hit the road to rescue their kidnapped family from a high level crime syndicate after $50M of illegal diamonds gets stolen during a failed transport through the Mojave Desert.

Filming is due to begin next week in Las Vegas and the deserts of Southern Nevada. Al Bravo Films is producing with Premiere Entertainment Group handling world sales.

Akbar most recently wrote, directed and produced action movie Commando starring Michael Jai White, Mickey Rourke, Brandon Fehr, Jeff Fahey and Cerrone. Premiere also handled sales and Saban is due to release stateside in 2022.

Former MMA star and ESPN analyst Sonnen took part in the eighth season of The New Celebrity Apprentice and has previously appeared in movies including Grudge Match. Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson has a string of movie roles to his name, including playing B.A. Baracus in 2010 movie The A-Team.

Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone has been in movies including the aforementioned Commando and the upcoming western Terror On The Prairie. Weston Cage, also known as Weston Cage Coppola, has recently starred in D-Day: Battle Of Omaha Beach and horror Get Done. Previous credits include a string of movies with father Nicolas, including Lord Of War, Rage, Vengeance: A Love Story, and 211.

Cerrone is represented by the Gersh Agency.