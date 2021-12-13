Catherine Gildiner’s Memoir ‘Good Morning, Monster’ Being Adapted As Podcast As Dear Media Acquires Film & TV Rights

EXCLUSIVE: Good Morning, Monster, the memoir from Canadian psychologist Catherine Gildiner is being turned in to a podcast series with film and TV adaptations also planned.

Dear Media, which is behind audio series including The Dissenters, co-hosted by Debra Messing, and Lipstick on the Rim with Molly Sims, has acquired the rights to the book.

It is currently setting up a podcast adaptation – a novel way to recreate the audiobook – before plotting screen remakes.

The book covers five of Gildiner’s most memorable cases from her 25 years in private practice as a psychotherapist including individuals who overcame enormous trauma and whom she considers psychological heroes. Season one will cover one patient’s journey to healing and is slated to launch by early 2023.

Dear Media, which recently set up rom-com series Bone, Marry, Bury starring Sarah Hyland, will attach top talent to the series, which will be exec produced by The Skinny Confidential: Him & Her host Lauryn Evarts Bosstick.

The book was published in September 2019 and has been praised by the likes of Glennon Doyle and Lori Gottlieb.

The deal was closed with Max A. Tremblay and Hilary McMahon of Westwood Creative Artists.

Evarts Bosstick said, “Audiobooks can be boring so we wanted to shake up the space. Enter: podcasts based on books. An audiobook has no sound design, no voice actors for dialogue, no pacing, no music, and someone reading the words on the page. Yawn. A podcast has all the elements to spice things up.”

“This continues to be a really exciting time for Dear Media,” said Dear Media Founder and CEO Michael Bosstick. “Right now, we continue to stay focused on furthering the future of audio and IP. We’ve been on the cutting edge since our inception in 2018 as one of the first companies in audio to focus on elevating women’s voices. Now in 2021, we continue to evolve our offerings with both scripted and non-scripted shows, licensing deals, commerce brands, and more.”