Cate Blanchett To Receive Honorary Cesar Award

Australian actress and producer Cate Blanchett will be the recipient of an honorary Cesar Award next year.

The primary French awards show will fete the actress at its 2022 ceremony on February 25 at the Olympia in Paris.

Oscar-winner Blanchett’s recent work includes Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley and Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up, while she recently wrapped Todd Field’s TAR, in which she plays the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.

Through her own banner Dirty Films she has produced pics including Carol, for which she won her acting Oscar, as well as Greek movie Apples and Australian documentary Burning.

Blanchett was the president of the 2018 Cannes Film Festival Competition jury, which gave the Palme d’Or to Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Shoplifters.

Awarded since 1976, the honorary Cesar has recently gone to Robert Redford, Penelope Cruz and George Clooney.