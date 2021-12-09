‘Catching Babies’ Medical Drama From Johnny Galecki & ‘Manifest’ Duo Margaret Easley & Laura Putney In Works At ABC

EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Galecki is developing a medical drama based on J.D. Kleinke’s novel Catching Babies at ABC.

Written by Manifest co-executive producers Margaret Easley and Laura Putney, Untitled Family Medicine follows a team of gifted medical professionals whose careers are dedicated to the beginnings of life: maternal/fetal and family medicine— an area unique in the medical world for the intensity of emotion, political fury, and cultural angst it elicits.

They’ll experience the joy of ushering in new life, protecting the most innocent among us, and sometimes becoming the light in the storm for families facing their darkest moments of the soul, even as they grapple with love, loss, and heartbreak of their own.

Executive producers include Galecki for Alcide Bava Productions, Reid Scott, Elspeth Keller, and Michael Baum. Cory Wood of Alcide Bava Productions will co-executive produce. The studio is Warner Bros. Television.

Easley and Putney are currently running the room and co-exec producing on Manifest for Netflix/WBTV where they have been producing and writing on the show since the first season. Previously, they worked on Life Sentence and The Mysteries of Laura.

Galecki is repped by WME, Management 360, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. Easley and Putney are repped by WME, Kaplan/Perrone Entertainment, and Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler Feldman & Clark. Scott is repped by Impression Entertainment, The Gersh Agency, Goodman Genow Schenkman Smelkinson and Christopher, LLP), and Keller Scott is repped by The Gersh Agency, Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.