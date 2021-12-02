Carlos Santana Cancels December Shows After “Unscheduled Heart Procedure”

Carlos Santana has undergone an “unscheduled heart procedure,” the veteran musician announced on Twitter Wednesday. As he is recovering, his December 2021 shows at the House of Blues Las Vegas have been canceled.

“I’m going to be taking time off for a little bit to make sure that I replenish and rest,” Santana said in a video message, in which he revealed that he went to the hospital on Saturday after experiencing chest discomfort. (You can watch it below)

“Carlos is doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon,” Michael Vrionis, president of Universal Tone Management, said in a statement shared with AP. “He profoundly regrets that this ‘speed bump’ necessitated the cancellation of his upcoming performances.”